Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Opposition Questions Maharashtra Government

On Thursday night, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai following a violent attack at his Bandra residence. The actor was reportedly stabbed multiple times by an unknown intruder who had entered his home with the intention of theft. Though the attack left him injured, his condition is now stable, and he is out of danger.

This shocking incident has not only raised concerns about safety but has also sparked a political controversy in Maharashtra. Opposition leaders have voiced their concerns about the law and order situation in the state, demanding answers from the government. Here’s a detailed look at the incident and the political reactions it has triggered.

Attack On Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, 54, was attacked around 2:30 am at his Bandra home, where an intruder reportedly entered with the intent to steal. The assailant used a knife to stab the actor multiple times, inflicting serious injuries. Khan was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors worked on him through the night.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the COO of Lilavati Hospital, confirmed the injuries, stating that Khan had been stabbed six times, with two deep wounds, one of which was close to his spine. He also suffered a deep wound to his wrist, which required plastic surgery. A team of doctors, including neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, and anaesthesiologist Dr. Nisha Gandhi, performed surgery to treat the actor’s injuries. The surgery was ongoing at the time of the statement.

“Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this, one is close to the spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors,” said Dr. Uttamani. He further explained that Khan had sustained injuries of varying severity—two minor, two intermediate, and two deep. The deep wound on the back was particularly concerning, with the involvement of a neurosurgeon in the procedure.

Political Reactions: Criticism of Maharashtra Government

The attack on Saif Ali Khan has caught the attention of many political leaders in Maharashtra, with opposition figures criticizing the state government’s handling of law and order.

UBT MP’s Concerns About Law and Order

Opposition leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction with the state’s law and order situation. UBT MP Sanjay Raut questioned Maharashtra’s Home Minister over the growing number of violent incidents in the state. He highlighted that similar attacks occur frequently in slum areas, but this particular incident gained attention because a celebrity was involved.

“Saif Ali Khan is an artist; he has also been awarded the Padma Shri. He was attacked with a knife. Some people say the attacker was a thief, some say something else, but what is the law and order situation in this state? Where is our Home Minister?” Raut demanded. He further raised concerns about the safety of the general public, stating, “How is the common public safe? Such incidents are happening every day in slums…. Saif Ali Khan is a celebrity, that is why you have come to know about this news.”

Supriya Sule and Arvind Kejriwal Speak Out

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule expressed concern over the incident, calling it “worrisome.” Sule, a Member of Parliament, acknowledged that the actor was out of danger but expressed her worry about the growing trend of violence.

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), also reacted to the news, expressing his shock over the attack. Kejriwal wished the actor a speedy recovery and sent his support to the family in a tweet, saying, “Shocked to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Wishing him a speedy recovery and strength to his family during this difficult time.”

Priyanka Chaturvedi and Varsha Gaikwad Demand Accountability

Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi pointed the finger at the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra’s Home Minister, accusing them of failing to protect both celebrities and the common public. She described the attack as part of a series of incidents that aimed to damage Mumbai’s reputation.

“Such incidents show that there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big names,” Chaturvedi said.

What a shame that Mumbai sees another high profile attempt on life, the attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police & the Home Minister. This is after a series of incidents that show there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 16, 2025

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, who represents Mumbai North Central, expressed her shock at the attack, particularly because it took place in Bandra, an area known for its perceived safety. Gaikwad took to social media to voice her concerns, saying, “What is going on in Mumbai? That this happens in Bandra in what is known as a safe neighbourhood, is what is most concerning. What security can the common man then expect?”

Gaikwad also called for answers from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a resolution to the growing violence in the state. “Day in and day out we hear of gun violence, robberies, stabbing incidents in Mumbai and MMR and the government has no answers. We need answers Dev_Fadnavis,” she wrote.

Saif Ali Khan’s Health and Upcoming Projects

Despite the traumatic nature of the attack, Saif Ali Khan is recovering well. The actor, known for his iconic roles in films like Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, will soon be seen in the upcoming heist drama Jewel Thief – The Red Sun Chapter. His fans and the public are hoping for a swift recovery for the actor, and the incident has undoubtedly raised awareness about the increasing concerns around safety, even for high-profile personalities in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means