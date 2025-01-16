Saif’s health scare highlights the risks of overexertion, especially in demanding professions like the film industry. Fans and colleagues continue to wish him a speedy recovery.

Actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized following a knife attack during a robbery at his residence. The incident occurred early Thursday, January 16, at around 2:30 AM, when an unidentified intruder broke into his home in Bandra (West) while the actor and his family were asleep. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment after sustaining injuries in the attack.

Did you know Saif once also suffered a mild heart attack. Here are the details.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, 36, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital in 2007 after experiencing chest pain. According to hospital sources, his condition is stable, and he is recovering from what is believed to be severe exertion.

Dr. N. Trivedi, dean of Lilavati Hospital, at thee time confirmed that Saif is “out of danger” but will remain under observation for two days. Initially admitted to the intensive care unit, Saif underwent an ECG, which revealed an irregular heartbeat. A team led by cardiologist Dr. Vivek Mehan conducted an angiography but found his condition to be stable.

Saif reportedly returned to Mumbai from South Africa and later rehearsed for a performance at the Stardust Awards. He began experiencing chest pain around 5 PM while on his way to the event at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, where he was set to receive the award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for his critically acclaimed performance in Omkara.

His sister, actress Soha Ali Khan, attributed the incident to overexertion. “Saif has been working nonstop. He arrived from South Africa at 1:30 AM and immediately headed to the MMRDA grounds at Bandra-Kurla Complex to rehearse for the Stardust Awards,” she shared.

News of Saif’s hospitalization quickly spread, prompting several Bollywood personalities to visit him. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, who were attending the awards ceremony, rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news. Others, including Fardeen Khan, Preity Zinta, Kunal Kohli, and Jackie Shroff, also arrived to check on his wellbeing.

Saif’s health scare highlights the risks of overexertion, especially in demanding professions like the film industry. Fans and colleagues continue to wish him a speedy recovery.

