Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan Once Survived A Heart Attack At The Age Of 36- Here’s What Exactly Happened

Saif’s health scare highlights the risks of overexertion, especially in demanding professions like the film industry. Fans and colleagues continue to wish him a speedy recovery. 

Saif Ali Khan Once Survived A Heart Attack At The Age Of 36- Here’s What Exactly Happened

Actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized following a knife attack during a robbery at his residence. The incident occurred early Thursday, January 16, at around 2:30 AM, when an unidentified intruder broke into his home in Bandra (West) while the actor and his family were asleep. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment after sustaining injuries in the attack.

Did you know Saif once also suffered a mild heart attack. Here are the details.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, 36, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital in 2007 after experiencing chest pain. According to hospital sources, his condition is stable, and he is recovering from what is believed to be severe exertion.

Dr. N. Trivedi, dean of Lilavati Hospital, at thee time confirmed that Saif is “out of danger” but will remain under observation for two days. Initially admitted to the intensive care unit, Saif underwent an ECG, which revealed an irregular heartbeat. A team led by cardiologist Dr. Vivek Mehan conducted an angiography but found his condition to be stable.

Saif reportedly returned to Mumbai from South Africa and later rehearsed for a performance at the Stardust Awards. He began experiencing chest pain around 5 PM while on his way to the event at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, where he was set to receive the award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for his critically acclaimed performance in Omkara.

His sister, actress Soha Ali Khan, attributed the incident to overexertion. “Saif has been working nonstop. He arrived from South Africa at 1:30 AM and immediately headed to the MMRDA grounds at Bandra-Kurla Complex to rehearse for the Stardust Awards,” she shared.

News of Saif’s hospitalization quickly spread, prompting several Bollywood personalities to visit him. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, who were attending the awards ceremony, rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news. Others, including Fardeen Khan, Preity Zinta, Kunal Kohli, and Jackie Shroff, also arrived to check on his wellbeing.

Saif’s health scare highlights the risks of overexertion, especially in demanding professions like the film industry. Fans and colleagues continue to wish him a speedy recovery.

MUST READ: Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Filed under

saif ali khan

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Nathan Anderson, The Man Behind Explosive Hindenburg Research Targeting Adani Group?

Who Is Nathan Anderson, The Man Behind Explosive Hindenburg Research Targeting Adani Group?

Trump’s TikTok Plan: Sell The App To U.S. A Buyer To Avoid Ban

Trump’s TikTok Plan: Sell The App To U.S. A Buyer To Avoid Ban

‘Sorry Bill’, Android Co-Founder Rich Miner Blames Bill Gates For Microsoft’s $400 Billion Mobile Market Loss

‘Sorry Bill’, Android Co-Founder Rich Miner Blames Bill Gates For Microsoft’s $400 Billion Mobile Market...

RSS To Take 8,000 Dalit Students To Maha Kumbh Mela To Prevent Religious Conversions

RSS To Take 8,000 Dalit Students To Maha Kumbh Mela To Prevent Religious Conversions

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

Entertainment

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

Where Was Kareena Kapoor When Saif Ali Khan Got Stabbed With Knife At Home?

Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife? Actor Once Bankrupt Had To Pay Rs 5 Crore To Amrita Singh After Divorce

Who Is Saif Ali Khan’s First Wife? Actor Once Bankrupt Had To Pay Rs 5

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio’s Epic Return

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox