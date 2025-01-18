Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently recounted the harrowing attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan, at their Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently recounted the harrowing attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan, at their Bandra residence in Mumbai. In her statement to the Bandra Police, she described the brutal stabbing and the trauma that followed. The incident, which took place in the early hours of Thursday, has left the family shaken and sparked a high-profile investigation.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed

The attack occurred at the Satguru Sharan building, where Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reside. Kareena described the assailant as aggressive and revealed that Saif was stabbed multiple times while protecting their children, Taimur and Jehangir (Jeh).

“The attacker was aggressive. I saw him attack Saif repeatedly… Our priority was to take Saif to the hospital,” Kareena told the police. She added that the attacker fled the scene without taking any valuables.

Saif Ali Khan’s Injuries and Medical Treatment

Saif sustained serious injuries during the assault, including six stab wounds. One of the knife shards lodged in his spine, causing spinal fluid to leak. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Doctors reported that Saif is recovering well and is likely to be discharged in a few days. Despite the physical injuries, the incident has left an emotional scar on the family. Kareena, deeply traumatized, sought solace at her sister Karisma Kapoor’s home following the attack.

“After the attack, I was terrified, so Karisma took me to her house,” Kareena stated.

Intruder enters Saif Ali Khan’s House

Preliminary investigations revealed that the intruder was well-acquainted with the layout of the building. Police sources stated that he scaled the wall of an adjacent compound and entered the building through the rear staircase. He then accessed the Khans’ residence via the fire escape.

The attacker first encountered a nurse caring for Jeh, demanding ₹1 crore. When Saif intervened, the intruder turned violent, stabbing him repeatedly. Kareena confirmed that Saif’s primary concern was protecting their children during the ordeal.

CCTV Evidence and Investigation into Saif Ali Khan’s accident

CCTV footage from the building captured the assailant’s movements. In one video, the masked man is seen climbing the stairs with a bag. Another video shows him fleeing via the stairs after the attack. The footage is being analyzed as part of the investigation.

Efforts by Mumbai Police into Saif Ali Khan’s Case

The Mumbai Police have launched an extensive investigation, forming 20 teams, including 10 from the Crime Branch. Over 30 people have been questioned, including a carpenter who worked at the residence two days prior to the attack.

While one person was detained on Friday, he was released after being cleared of involvement. No arrests have been made so far.

“We are working diligently to trace the suspect. CCTV footage and witness statements are being examined thoroughly,” said a senior police official.

The attack has raised serious questions about security in residential areas, even for high-profile individuals. Fans and the public have expressed outrage, demanding swift action and justice for the Khan family.