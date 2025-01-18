Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Police Detain 1 Suspect From Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai Police have detained a suspect from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Police Detain 1 Suspect From Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai Police have detained a suspect from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. The 54-year-old actor was brutally assaulted at his home in the early hours of Thursday, January 16.

Suspect in Custody for Questioning in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

According to sources, the suspect was taken into custody on Saturday and is currently being interrogated by the authorities. Mumbai Police are actively investigating the case, and the suspect’s arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing manhunt for the attacker.

Saif Ali Khan’s Injuries and Emergency Treatment

The actor sustained multiple stab wounds during the attack, including injuries to his neck and near his spine. Following the assault, Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Doctors have confirmed that Saif is now stable and out of danger. His quick recovery has brought relief to his family and fans, although the traumatic incident continues to raise questions about security lapses.

New CCTV Evidence Emerges

As part of the investigation, police have retrieved fresh CCTV footage of the suspect. The video shows the attacker buying headphones from a shop in Dadar shortly after the assault.

Authorities believe the suspect used a train from Bandra to navigate the city or possibly to flee the area. Multiple police teams are reviewing CCTV footage from various railway stations across Mumbai in an effort to track the attacker’s movements.

Details of the Attack on Saif Ali Khan

The chilling incident unfolded when the assailant entered the room of Saif’s younger son, Jehangir (Jeh). According to reports, the intruder demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore. Despite the open display of valuable jewellery in the room, the attacker did not touch any of it, focusing solely on his ransom demand.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif’s wife, confirmed this unusual behavior in her statement to the police. “The intruder got aggressive during the scuffle but did not touch the jewellery kept in the open,” she said.

Efforts by Mumbai Police

Over 50 hours have passed since the attack, and Mumbai Police are leaving no stone unturned in their search for the main suspect. Investigators are exploring every possible lead, including the suspect’s escape route, behavior, and motive.

With the suspect now in custody, authorities hope to uncover critical details that could bring clarity to the case.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan has sparked widespread concern over celebrity security and the safety of high-profile individuals in Mumbai. Fans and industry colleagues have expressed their shock and called for swift justice.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Recovering After Attack: Health Insurance Details Leaked

