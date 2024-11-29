Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

The cause of Joseph Prabhu's death has not been disclosed. Known to keep a low profile, Joseph rarely appeared on Samantha’s social media.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father, Joseph Prabhu, has passed away, leaving the actress and her family in deep mourning.

Samantha shared the heartbreaking news with her fans through an Instagram Story, posting a broken heart emoji alongside the message, “Until we meet again, Dad.”

The cause of Joseph Prabhu’s death has not been disclosed. Known to keep a low profile, Joseph rarely appeared on Samantha’s social media, but he remained a significant influence in her life.

Actor Teja Sajja expressed his condolences on social media, writing, “May you find peace in the memories you shared with your Father. My deepest sympathies to you and your family members, dear @Samanthaprabhu2 garu.”

Joseph Prabhu, a Telugu Anglo-Indian from Chennai, played a pivotal role in Samantha’s upbringing. However, Samantha had previously spoken about the challenges in their relationship. In interviews, she opened up about her struggle to seek his validation and revealed how his critical remarks shaped her self-esteem during her formative years.

Despite these challenges, Joseph shared fond memories of his daughter. In 2022, he posted throwback pictures from Samantha’s wedding to actor Naga Chaitanya, which had taken place years before their separation. Reflecting on those memories, he wrote, “Long long ago, there was a story. And it doesn’t exist anymore! So, let’s start a new story. And a new chapter!”

Joseph’s passing has deeply affected Samantha, who has always valued the support and strength of her family. Messages of love and sympathy have been pouring in from fans and colleagues, acknowledging the profound loss Samantha faces.

On the professional front, Samantha was recently seen in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny and is currently working on the projects Rakt Brahmand and Maa Inti Bangaram.

