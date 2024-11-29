Krishna Kumar’s Daughter Tishaa Kumar Did Not Died Due To Cancer, Says Mother Tanya Singh, Reveals SHOCKING Reason

Krishna Kumar's daughter, Tishaa Kumar, tragically passed away at the age of 20. Her mother shockingly revealed that her daughter did not die due to cancer.

Bhushan Kumar’s cousin Krishna Kumar’s daughter Tishaa Kumar tragically passed away on July 18, 2024, at the age of 20. Earlier, it was reported that she died after battling cancer.

However, Tanya Singh, mother of Trisha Kumar, recently took to social media to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death of her 20-year-old daughter. She shockingly revealed that her daughter did not die due to cancer.

In her emotional post, she wrote, Tishaa was a victim of medical misdiagnosis and malpractice. She alleged that a vaccine administered to Tishaa at the age of 15 and a half may have triggered an autoimmune condition, which was misdiagnosed as cancer. Singh criticized the medical system, describing it as a “medical trap,” and urged parents to seek multiple opinions when faced with similar symptoms, such as swollen lymph nodes.

“The truth is that my daughter did not have ‘cancer’ to begin with,” Singh wrote. “We were already sucked into the ‘medical trap’ before all this information found us.”

Singh further explained that lymph nodes, the body’s defense mechanism, could swell for reasons such as emotional trauma or untreated infections, emphasizing the importance of careful diagnosis.

Despite the challenges, Singh remembered Tishaa as a source of positivity and resilience. “My daughter Tishaa… never, not once, gave in to fear or depression. She has been the bravest version of brave, the most fearless and cool 20-year-old ever,” she wrote. Singh added that Tishaa had hoped to inspire others by sharing her experiences of overcoming misdiagnosis and managing the side effects of treatments with biomedicine.

Singh also reflected on spiritual factors such as the “evil eye” and “dark magic” while expressing hope that the truth about her daughter’s death would eventually come to light.

Tishaa passed away in July 2024. At the time, T-Series released a statement confirming her death after a prolonged illness, requesting privacy for the family. Tanya Singh’s post comes months after her daughter’s passing, as she continues to process the tragedy.

In the comment section of her post, Singh received an outpouring of support. Many urged her to take legal action against the doctors responsible for the misdiagnosis. Actor Natasha Singh, Tanya’s sister, commented, “I’m just waiting for the Divine Justice.”

