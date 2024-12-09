Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

The first look of Sanjay Dutt shows him in a fierce and intense role, sitting on a blood-stained throne, holding a dead woman.

Sanjay Dutt’s first-look poster for Baaghi 4 is out! The makers of Baaghi 4 revealed a powerful first look of Sanjay Dutt in a fierce and intense role. In the poster, Dutt is shown sitting on a blood-stained throne, holding a dead woman, maybe his ‘lover’, with the tagline “Every Aashiq Is A Villain,” hinting at his character’s dark and villainous side.

In November of last year, Tiger Shroff unveiled his first-look poster, which showed a more violent and intense direction for the franchise. Shroff is depicted in the poster clutching a knife and an alcohol bottle while surrounded by mayhem and blood splattered all over the place. His character’s tagline hinted at a metamorphosis: “A darker spirit, a bloodier mission.”

Sanjay Dutt is now a part of the Baaghi universe following the success of Housefull 5. He is expected to have a significant role in Baaghi 4, as the ‘antagonist’. His character will be motivated by personal loss, which should give the narrative more nuance and passion. Sanjay Dutt has earlier played an antagonist in Hritik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Agneepath.

Since its debut in 2016, the Baaghi franchise has consistently performed well at the box office. Over the years, the sequels have had numerous directors and adaptations, and they have been influenced by Tamil and Telugu movies. This time, renowned Kannada filmmaker A. Harsha will be directing the fourth installment.

Baaghi 4, which was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A. Harsha, will be released on September 5, 2025, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The Tiger Shroff-led franchise, which is renowned for its gripping and captivating plots, is ready for this darker, gritty installment with Dutt playing a big part.

