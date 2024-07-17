‘Sarfira’ Box Office Collection Update: How Much Did Akshay Kumar’s Film Earn On Day 5?

‘Sarfira’, starring Akshay Kumar, hit screens on July 12 and opened to a slow response at the domestic box office despite receiving rave reviews. It witnessed significant growth over the weekend but failed to stay steady on the weekdays and raked in an unimpressive amount on Tuesday, July 16.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sarfira’ Has A Dull Day 5

Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara, has failed to set the box office on fire despite receiving largely favourable reviews. As per initial estimates, it netted Rs 1.95 crore at the box office on day 5. Its total collection stands at nearly Rs 15 crore. The film has been shot on a budget of Rs 80 crore. ‘Sarfira’ was released alongside ‘Indian 2’, which did well in Tamil Nadu over the weekend but failed to make an impact in the Hindi market. Akshay’s film also faced competition from the Prabhas-led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which premiered in theatres on June 27.

About ‘Sarfira’

‘Sarfira’ is a remake of Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and centres on Veer (Akshay Kumar), a pilot-turned-businessman who tries to make civil aviation more affordable for the common man. The Hindi-language film stars Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and R Sarathkumar in key roles. Suriya makes a cameo in the mid-credits scene. ‘Sarfira’ is directed by Sudha Kongara, who also wielded the microphone for the Tamil version.

The director recently told India Today that there was some friction between her and Akshay during the initial days of the shoot but it all got sorted out.

“In the beginning, I didn’t understand him for about six days. We had our frictions. But he’s not the kind to get angry or shout. He’ll look through you. I didn’t care, because I was getting what I wanted anyways,” she was quoted as saying.

This is Akshay Kumar’s first release after ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which bombed at the box office this Eid. It featured Tiger Shroff as the parallel lead. The cast included Prithviraj, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy. Akshay will soon be seen in ‘Kannappa’, his maiden Telugu film. The devotional drama stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead and is likely to hit screens in multiple languages later this year

‘Sarfira’ opened in theatres on July 12.