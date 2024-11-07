Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents Share Picture Of His Baby Brother, SEE PICTURE

Sidhu Moose Wala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was tragically killed in a shooting on May 29, 2022, in Mansa, Punjab.

Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents Share Picture Of His Baby Brother, SEE PICTURE

The family of late Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moose Wala shared a touching moment with fans, revealing the first glimpse of their newborn son on social media. Sidhu’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, introduced their youngest child to the world, nearly two years after Sidhu’s tragic death. The announcement stirred heartfelt reactions from fans, who have shown immense support for the family since the rapper’s passing.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Sidhu Moose Wala’s family shared a photograph of the baby, accompanied by one of Sidhu’s songs. The caption expressed the deep emotions felt by his parents, highlighting how they view this new child as a blessing that brings a sense of Sidhu’s spirit back into their lives. They credited Waheguru (God) for the blessing and expressed gratitude for the prayers and well-wishes from fans across the globe.

SEE PICTURE:

Sidhu’s father, Balkaur Singh, extended thanks to the fans, acknowledging their continued support and love for the family. In his message, he also addressed recent speculations about the family, asking fans to respect their privacy and rely only on official updates.

Sidhu Moose Wala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was tragically killed in a shooting on May 29, 2022, in Mansa, Punjab. His murder left a deep void among his fans worldwide. Balkaur and Charan’s decision to have another child through in vitro fertilization (IVF) was met with immense support, as fans viewed this as a way to continue Sidhu’s legacy within the family.

A video tribute posted by the family showed precious moments with Sidhu, followed by images of the newborn cradled by his parents, adding a symbolic connection between Sidhu and his little brother.

The news has been met with overwhelming love and support from fans, who left comments such as “Sidhu is Back” and “Baby Moose Wala looks like his big brother.” Many celebrated the arrival of the new baby, seeing it as a poignant reminder of Sidhu’s memory.

