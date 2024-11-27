Jalaj’s friend Sahil Mendha, who was driving the car, was drunk. The car, traveling at an estimated speed of 120-150 km/h, lost control and hit a divider near the Sahara Star Hotel.

Jalaj Dhir, the 18-year-old son of Bollywood director Ashwni Dhir, tragically lost his life in a car crash on the Western Express Highway at Vile Parle.

He was involved in a high-speed collision with three friends during the early hours of November 23.

Drunk and Driving Accident

According to reports, Jalaj’s friend Sahil Mendha, who was driving the car, was drunk. The car, traveling at an estimated speed of 120-150 km/h, lost control and hit a divider near the Sahara Star Hotel.

Jalaj and another passenger, Sarthak Kaushik, also 18, died from their injuries. The other two passengers, Sahil and Jedan “Jimmy,” suffered minor injuries.

The group had reportedly attended a house party in Goregaon East, played video games till late night, and decided to go for a drive around 3:30 am. Sahil took over the wheel during the return journey. The vehicle crashed around 4:10 am. Jalaj was first taken to Jogeshwari East and then to Kokilaben Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Sahil Mendha has been arrested and his blood samples have been sent for further testing. The police claim that negligence and speeding were the major causes of the accident.

Ashwni Dhir

Bollywood producer Ashwni Dhir, who made films such as Son of Sardaar and Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, was in Goa for his latest film’s premiere: His Hisaab Barabar is a “corruption film” being presented at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) with R Madhavan when this tragedy happened.

Regarding the festival, R Madhavan was proud of its premiere but also expressed that it is a sad one. He condoles with the Dhir family.

