Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding Streaming, Call Rumours ‘Baseless’

South Indian Actor Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding streamed on OTT, would have a delight for their fans. However it is not happening!

Amid rumours of the actors selling the streaming rights of their upcoming wedding to Netflix, have been denied, as per reports.

The ‘baseless’ rumour that Netflix acquired the rights for an extravagant Rs. 50 crore have been rejected, with close associate of the couple clarified, “There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The rumors around selling their wedding film are purely speculative and far from reality.”

Intimate Wedding

The couple, known for maintaining a low profile about their relationship, is planning an intimate wedding on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

This location holds sentimental value as it was founded by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The ceremony is expected to host 300-400 close family members and friends.

Sources emphasized the couple’s preference for privacy, stating, “Naga and Sobhita envision their wedding as a personal and sacred affair, focusing on family and close friends. They are committed to upholding the legacy of the Akkineni family by keeping the event intimate.”

From where the rumour emerged?

The speculation about the OTT deal gained traction following reports of high-profile weddings, such as Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s, which featured in Netflix’s Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. However, the rumors surrounding Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have been firmly debunked.

The Big Day

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaintanya will tie knot in a traditional eight hour long tamil wedding. The wedding invitation, which recently went viral, reflects the couple’s cultural values, featuring traditional imagery of temples, banana trees, bells, and cows.

Guests are also receiving a thoughtful gift basket containing a piece of cloth, a wooden scroll with the invite, food packets, and other goodies.

Sobhita is reportedly preparing for the big day by selecting a Kanjivaram silk saree and a traditional khadi saree from Ponduru, while ensuring her choices reflect her family’s heritage.

Naga Chaitanya, previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, announced his separation in 2021.

