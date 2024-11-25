Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala To Tie The Knot On December 4 In A Grand Traditional ‘8 Hour’ Wedding

The wedding will follow traditional Telugu Brahmin rituals, lasting over eight hours.

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala To Tie The Knot On December 4 In A Grand Traditional ‘8 Hour’ Wedding

Actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala to tie knot December 4. The intimate yet culturally rich ceremony will be held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a venue deeply significant to Naga Chaitanya.

8 Hour Traditional Wedding

According to sources close to the couple, the wedding will follow traditional Telugu Brahmin rituals, lasting over eight hours.

“Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya wanted an authentic celebration, reflecting their Telugu roots. Every detail has been planned meticulously to make it a meaningful event,” a source revealed.

Wedding Outfits

The bride, Sobhita, has selected a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree with intricate real gold zari work. She also had a white khadi saree specially woven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, for another part of the ceremonies. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will don a traditional Panche Kattu outfit, complementing Sobhita’s attire.

The Invitations

The couple has paid special attention to every aspect of their wedding. The invitations, which recently went viral on social media, feature intricate designs with depictions of temples, banana trees, and other cultural elements. Guests also received a thoughtful goodies basket containing sweets, a wooden scroll, and other mementos.

Intimate Wedding

The choice of Annapurna Studios, located near a monument dedicated to Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, is a heartfelt tribute to his legacy. Both families are actively involved in the preparations and are excited to come together for the occasion.

While the wedding will be an intimate affair with close family and friends, the grandeur of the rituals and the couple’s personal involvement in every detail promises a memorable celebration.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya, who got engaged in August this year after dating for over two years, are eagerly looking forward to their big day. Speaking about the wedding, Naga Chaitanya shared his excitement and described the planning process as “butterflies-inducing but rewarding.”

The couple’s pre-wedding festivities began in October with a traditional ceremony at Sobhita’s home.

Celebrity Wedding naga chaitanya Shobhita Dhulipala Wedding Festivities
