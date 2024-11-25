Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
we-woman
Why Did Shweta Bachchan Send A Flower Bouquet To Aishwarya Rai’s Sister-In-Law?

Shrima Rai, married to Aishwarya’s brother Aditya Rai, thanked Shweta Bachhchan and her husband, Nikhil Nanda, for sending a bouquet of flowers.

Why Did Shweta Bachchan Send A Flower Bouquet To Aishwarya Rai's Sister-In-Law?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s divorce rumours have been circulating for months all over the social media. Abhishek’s name was linked to his ‘Dasvi’ co-star Nimrat Kaur and Aishwarya was reportedly seen distancing herself from the Bachchan family.

However, the Bachchans has remained tight-lipped, refusing to address the ongoing speculation. But! Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan recent came with a ‘new twist’ ie, Shweta sent flowers to Aishwarya’s sister-in-law, Shrima Rai.

Shrima, who is married to Aishwarya’s brother Aditya Rai, shared an Instagram story thanking Shweta and her husband, Nikhil Nanda, for sending a bouquet of flowers.

Internet Reacts

The post quickly went viral, with netizens flooding social media with their reactions. Some viewed the gesture as an attempt to highlight Aishwarya’s alleged estrangement from both her in-laws and her own family.

One user speculated, “So either things are not as bad as everyone says, or Aishwarya simply doesn’t get along with anyone.” Another quipped, “Nanad ki nanad se dosti? Bombastic side eye.”

On Reddit, users debated the implications of the bouquet, with one commenter suggesting it was a subtle jab at Aishwarya: “This is so below the belt. Sending flowers and pleasantries while knowing full well how strained her relationships are.”

The divorce speculation first gained traction earlier this year when Aishwarya and her daughter, Aaradhya, attended a high-profile wedding separately from the rest of the Bachchan family. This incident, combined with Abhishek liking a social media post about the challenges of love and marriage, fueled rumours of a rift.

Adding to the drama, reports claim Aishwarya has a strained relationship with her brother Aditya Rai and his wife, Shrima Rai. These allegations, coupled with her alleged distance from her in-laws, have painted a complex picture of her personal life.

The Bachchans’ Stance

While the rumours show no signs of slowing down, the Bachchan family has opted to maintain a dignified silence. Abhishek has denied the divorce claims in the past but has refrained from making any detailed public statements. Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan’s unexpected gesture has left fans speculating about the dynamics within the Bachchan and Rai families.

