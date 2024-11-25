Six junior artists working on the prequel of the Kannada blockbuster Kantara were injured when a minibus carrying them overturned in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Sunday night.

Six junior artists working on the prequel of the Kannada blockbuster Kantara were injured when a minibus carrying them overturned in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Sunday night. The mishap occurred near Jadkal as the team was returning to Kollur after a day of shooting in Mudur, officials reported.

The vehicle, which carried 20 junior artists, lost control and overturned, causing injuries to six passengers. The injured were promptly taken to nearby hospitals in Jadkal and Kundapur for treatment. Police from Kollur station have launched an investigation into the accident.

Safety Concerns Amid Ambitious Production

The incident has raised questions about safety measures during film productions, especially large-scale projects like Kantara: Chapter 1, which is among the most anticipated Kannada films. The original Kantara, a blend of folklore and cultural storytelling, achieved immense critical and commercial success, earning lead actor and director Rishab Shetty the National Film Award in 2024.

Upcoming Prequel

The prequel, titled Kantara: Chapter 1, is scheduled for release on October 2, 2025. Fans eagerly await the film, which aims to delve deeper into the lore established in the original movie. Following the accident, production teams are likely to review safety protocols to prevent similar incidents during the remainder of the shoot.

The incident underscores the unpredictable challenges of filmmaking, even as the industry pushes boundaries to deliver cinematic masterpieces. Authorities are monitoring the situation to ensure the well-being of the crew and cast involved in this ambitious project.

