Sonam Kapoor dons her mother's 35-year-old sari to revive the traditional vibe

Sonam Kapoor has consistently astounded fashionistas with her sense of style. She recently wore her mother’s 35-year-old sari instead of the trendy lehengas, and she thanked her on Instagram for lending her the garment.

On Tuesday, Sonam shared pictures of herself in Ghar chola sari and wrote, “Wearing my mom’s 35 year old ghar chola.. Thanks mama for lending me this sari and blouse, love raiding your closet.. Do you know what a ghar chola is and the significance of it? Would love to know your answers in the comment section.”

She appeared attractive in the crimson “Ghar Chola” sari. She added a mang-tikka, matching earrings, and a statement necklace to complete her ensemble. She finished her appearance with gajra and left her softly curled hair loose. Regarding her career, Sonam was most recently seen in the Shome Makhija-directed movie “Blind,” which also featured notable performances by Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

The film marked Sonam’s return to acting after a maternity break.

Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022. She has signed two new projects as well.

Talking about them, Sonam said, “I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects – one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that’s it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well.”