Sourav Ganguly Applauds 'Maidaan', Calls It a Captivating Tribute to Indian Football Legacy

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, affectionately known as Dada, has shared his glowing review of the recently released sports movie ‘Maidaan’, featuring Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

In a post shared on his social media account on Saturday, Ganguly hailed ‘Maidaan’ as a captivating cinematic journey that pays homage to India’s legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, and celebrates the golden era of Indian football.

“Don’t miss out on the cinematic experience of #Maidaan, a captivating portrayal of India’s legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, and the golden era of Indian football. Witness the iconic Indian football stars brought back to life on the big screen in this must-watch Indian sports film,” Ganguly wrote in his review.

Ganguly’s endorsement adds to the growing chorus of praise for the film, which has garnered acclaim from various quarters of the entertainment industry.

Joining Ganguly in sharing their appreciation for ‘Maidaan’ were Bollywood personalities including Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Varun Dhawan, who took to their respective social media platforms to express their admiration for the film.

Shahid Kapoor commended the movie, describing it as “well made” and “well performed”, urging fans to witness its excellence on the big screen. Karan Johar also expressed anticipation for the film, particularly highlighting Ajay Devgn’s touted career-best performance.

Varun Dhawan, after completing his shoot for ‘Baby John’, expressed his eagerness to catch ‘Maidaan’, citing the overwhelming positive feedback he received about the film and its performances.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, ‘Maidaan’ encapsulates the inspiring journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, whose passion for football propelled India to international recognition. Ajay Devgn delivers a compelling portrayal of Rahim, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

With endorsements from sports and entertainment luminaries alike, ‘Maidaan’ emerges as a poignant tribute to India’s football legacy, resonating with audiences for its stirring narrative and stellar performances.

