Spotify Wrapped 2024: Top Most-Streamed Artists, Songs, Podcasts, Audiobooks, And Albums Revealed – Full List

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here, celebrating the artists, fans, genres, and creators who made this year a cultural phenomenon. In a year that saw record-breaking engagement, Spotify highlights the transformative impact of music, podcasts, and audiobooks. With the global spotlight on new artists, chart-topping songs, and viral moments, Wrapped 2024 brings the year’s biggest trends to the forefront.
Taylor Swift Takes the Crown as Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist of 2024
With over 26.6 billion streams, Taylor Swift is Spotify’s Global Top Artist of 2024. Fans worldwide will celebrate her monumental achievement with a special badge on her Spotify profile. Swift’s loyal fans, known as “Swifties,” can also expect a surprise to commemorate her success.
U.S. Most-Streamed Artists
- Taylor Swift
- Drake
- Zach Bryan
- Morgan Wallen
- Kanye West
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Travis Scott
- The Weeknd
- Metro Boomin
U.S. Most-Streamed Songs
- “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
- “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey
- “I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)” by Post Malone
- “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” by Tommy Richman
- “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan
- “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone
- “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish
- “I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)” by Zach Bryan
- “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan
U.S. Most-Streamed Albums
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift
- One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen
- Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter
- Stick Season by Noah Kahan
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish
- SOS by SZA
- Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan by Zach Bryan
- 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift
U.S. Top Podcasts
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call Her Daddy
- This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
- Crime Junkie
- The Daily
- The Tucker Carlson Show
- Huberman Lab
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Smosh Reads Reddit Stories
- Shawn Ryan Show
U.S. Top Audiobooks in Premium
- A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
- I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
- A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
- It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
- The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene
- The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien
- A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas
- Icebreaker: A Novel by Hannah Grace
- Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
- Funny Story by Emily Henry
ALSO READ: Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Reigns As Most-Streamed Artist Worldwide