Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Spotify Wrapped 2024: Top Most-Streamed Artists, Songs, Podcasts, Audiobooks, And Albums Revealed – Full List

Spotify Wrapped 2024 crowns Taylor Swift as the most-streamed artist globally with over 26.6 billion streams. Sabrina Carpenter's “Espresso” leads the most-streamed songs, while Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Thorns and Roses tops the audiobook list. (READ MORE BELOW)

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here, celebrating the artists, fans, genres, and creators who made this year a cultural phenomenon. In a year that saw record-breaking engagement, Spotify highlights the transformative impact of music, podcasts, and audiobooks. With the global spotlight on new artists, chart-topping songs, and viral moments, Wrapped 2024 brings the year’s biggest trends to the forefront.

Taylor Swift Takes the Crown as Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist of 2024

With over 26.6 billion streams, Taylor Swift is Spotify’s Global Top Artist of 2024. Fans worldwide will celebrate her monumental achievement with a special badge on her Spotify profile. Swift’s loyal fans, known as “Swifties,” can also expect a surprise to commemorate her success.

U.S. Most-Streamed Artists

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Drake
  3. Zach Bryan
  4. Morgan Wallen
  5. Kanye West
  6. Future
  7. Kendrick Lamar
  8. Travis Scott
  9. The Weeknd
  10. Metro Boomin

U.S. Most-Streamed Songs

  1. “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter
  2. “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
  3. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey
  4. “I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)” by Post Malone
  5. “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” by Tommy Richman
  6. “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan
  7. “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone
  8. “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish
  9. “I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)” by Zach Bryan
  10. “Stick Season” by Noah Kahan

U.S. Most-Streamed Albums

  1. THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift
  2. One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen
  3. Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter
  4. Stick Season by Noah Kahan
  5. The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan
  6. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish
  7. SOS by SZA
  8. Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen
  9. Zach Bryan by Zach Bryan
  10. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

U.S. Top Podcasts

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Call Her Daddy
  3. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
  4. Crime Junkie
  5. The Daily
  6. The Tucker Carlson Show
  7. Huberman Lab
  8. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  9. Smosh Reads Reddit Stories
  10. Shawn Ryan Show

U.S. Top Audiobooks in Premium

  1. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
  2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
  3. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
  4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover
  5. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene
  6. The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien
  7. A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas
  8. Icebreaker: A Novel by Hannah Grace
  9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
  10. Funny Story by Emily Henry

