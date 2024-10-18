Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Actress Suhana Khan is eagerly anticipating her upcoming film King, which stars her father, the iconic Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is generating considerable buzz in the industry. Recent reports from Times Now have revealed intriguing details about the film’s plot, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience.

What is King about?

In King, Shah Rukh Khan will portray a professional assassin tasked with protecting a young girl after her entire family is murdered. This storyline draws inspiration from the acclaimed 1994 French film Léon: The Professional, directed by Luc Besson, in which Jean Reno plays a hitman who becomes the guardian of a 12-year-old girl following a tragic event. While Suhana’s character will not be a 12-year-old girl, the film retains the essence of the original narrative, centering on her protection by her father’s character.

Star-Studded Cast

In addition to the dynamic father-daughter duo, the film features Abhishek Bachchan in a pivotal role as the antagonist. According to Peeping Moon, this marks a significant departure for Bachchan, as he will portray a fully realized negative character for the first time in a major commercial project. His immediate acceptance of the role came after he was intrigued by the depth and complexity of his character, promising to deliver a memorable performance that will leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Supporting the cast are actors Fahim Fazli and Abhay Verma, further enriching the film’s storyline and character dynamics.

Suhana’s Fitness Regimen

As King approaches production, Suhana is committed to her fitness journey, engaging in an intense workout regimen to prepare for her role. Recently, she shared a motivating Instagram reel showcasing her dedication at the gym. Her workout routine includes a series of challenging exercises designed to build strength and endurance.

Suhana has been performing pull-ups, which target her back, shoulders, and arms, followed by leg presses to strengthen her legs, focusing on the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. She then incorporates hip thrusts to enhance her lower body strength, alongside classic push-ups that engage her chest, shoulders, and triceps. To round out her session, she executes deadlifts, crucial for overall strength development, especially in the back and glutes.

Upcoming Announcements

Fans can look forward to an official announcement regarding King, which is set to be unveiled on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. As anticipation grows, the combination of a captivating plot and a talented cast promises to make King a noteworthy addition to Bollywood’s cinematic landscape.