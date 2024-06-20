Sunny Deol to Team Up With Telugu Filmmaker for “Biggest Action Film of the Country"

Sunny Deol is one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following because of his striking screen presence and macho reel image. He has starred in some of Bollywood’s most-loved classics and proved that he is a force to reckon with. Sunny is now set to team up with a renowned filmmaker for an exciting new film.

Sunny Deol To Collaborate With Gopichand Malineni For An Actioner

Sunny Deol, last seen in ‘Gadar 2’, is set to team up with Gopichand Malineni for a pan-India action drama. The yet-to-be-titled flick will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind Pushpa 2, and feature mass elements. The makers shared the news on Instagram and announced that the movie will soon go on floors.

“Make way for the biggest action film of the country – #SDGM 🔥 Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol 💪🏻 Directed by @dongopichand 💥 Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory ❤️‍🔥 MASS FEAST LOADING! Shoot begins soon. @MusicThaman #RishiPunjabi #AvinashKolla,” read the post.

Gopchand is a popular name in the Telugu film industry and his movies are synonymous with mass sequences. He is best known for his work on ‘Balupu’, ‘Krack’, and ‘Veera Simha Reddy’.

Busy Time For Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol was last seen in ‘Gadar 2’, which emerged as a blockbuster. It featured Ameesha Patel as the leading lady. The film was a sequel to ‘Gadar’ (2001) and featured a liberal dose of action. ‘Gadar 2’ set the box office on fire despite clashing with Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’. This helped Sunny bounce back after a series of underwhelming releases. Sunny is currently working on ‘Lahore 1947’, co-starring Preity Zinta. He is also set to begin work on ‘Border 2‘, a sequel to the yesteryear classic Border (1997). The upcoming film will be directed by Anurag Singh, who previously wielded the microphone for ‘Punjab 1984’ and ‘Kesari’.

