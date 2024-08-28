Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Tasva Unveils New Hyderabad Flagship Store With A Grand Baraat Led By Actor Naga Chaitanya

Tasva, the premier wedding and occasion wear brand for the modern Indian man, has unveiled its impressive flagship store in Himayatnagar, Hyderabad. Launched by ABFRL in collaboration with renowned couturier Tarun Tahiliani, the store covers an expansive 4,823 sq ft and is set to become the ultimate destination for men’s fashion in one of the city’s most prestigious locales. As the festive and wedding season approaches, Tasva’s grand opening is perfectly timed to elevate Hyderabad’s shopping experience.

The inauguration event was graced by Hyderabad’s celebrated superstar Naga Chaitanya and the acclaimed designer Tarun Tahiliani, who serves as Tasva’s Chief Design Officer. Their presence brought a blend of celebrity allure and design excellence to the launch, making it a memorable occasion.

Naga Chaitanya expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, saying, “Hyderabad holds a special place in my heart, and I know how much this city values tradition and style. Tasva brings the perfect blend of both, offering designs that honor our rich heritage while catering to modern tastes. I’m excited to see how this store will become a go-to destination for those celebrating special occasions.”

The new Himayatnagar store is more than just a retail space; it’s an experience. The design merges earthy wood and brass with contemporary aesthetics, reflecting India’s history and heritage. Garments are displayed in a stunning ombre cascade, making every visit a visual delight. Tarun Tahiliani highlighted the store’s connection to the city, stating, “Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage and love for tradition resonate deeply with Tasva’s design philosophy. This store celebrates that connection, offering a curated collection that honors the past while embracing the future of men’s fashion.”

Hyderabad’s vibrant cultural scene and expanding economy made it the ideal location for Tasva’s latest venture. The store features a range of new collections, including festive kurta sets and kurta bundi sets with vibrant screen prints and modern silhouettes. The wedding collection includes luxurious sherwanis, achkans, and the innovative angrakha sherwani, crafted from opulent fabrics and adorned with intricate embroidery.

Ashish Mukul, Brand Head of Tasva, remarked, “At Tasva, our goal has always been to make designer Indian wear accessible to a wider audience. The launch of our store in Himayatnagar underscores our commitment to blending tradition with modernity for our discerning customers in this dynamic city.”

Tasva has established itself as a leading name across India, known for its quality and craftsmanship. The success of previous stores in Hyderabad has paved the way for this grand flagship, addressing the city’s increasing demand for premium Indian wear. Visit Tasva’s new Himayatnagar flagship store for your wedding, festival, or any special occasion—where special days deserve nothing less than Tasva.

(With ANI Inputs)

