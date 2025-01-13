Home
Monday, January 13, 2025
Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O'Neal took to social media this weekend to share the heartbreaking news that her late father Ryan O'Neal’s Malibu home, once shared with actress Farrah Fawcett, has been destroyed in the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. The actress expressed her sorrow, reflecting on the devastating loss of the beachfront property.

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O’Neal, daughter of the late actor Ryan O’Neal, shared heartbreaking news on social media this weekend, revealing that the Malibu home her father once shared with actress Farrah Fawcett has been destroyed in the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

A Devastating Loss of Malibu Home

“It’s the saddest ever, so sad I could cry,” the 61-year-old Oscar-winning actress wrote on Threads on Saturday. “My father’s house is gone, Malibu gone.” Her post was a poignant expression of grief as she came to terms with the loss of the beachfront property.

In a follow-up post, Tatum added, “Gone gone gone gone. It’s so scary. I am so freaking sad,” as she continued to reflect on the devastation caused by the fire.

The History of the Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home

This tragic event comes less than two years after Ryan O’Neal’s death in December 2023, at the age of 82, from congestive heart failure. The house, which Ryan and Farrah Fawcett lived in during their long relationship, was a symbol of their time together. Fawcett, who died of cancer in 2009, had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Ryan starting in 1979. While they never married, they spent many years together in the luxurious beachfront home.

The property, which Ryan purchased in 1976 for just $151,000, had appreciated greatly in value, eventually being worth $5 million. It spanned 2,344 square feet and was a significant part of Ryan’s $30 million estate that was left behind following his passing.

A Complicated Relationship with Her Father Ryan O’Neal’s

Tatum’s relationship with her father was tumultuous for many years. The actress and her father were estranged for about two decades before reconciling after Farrah Fawcett’s death. Tatum’s return to the public eye was marked by her co-starring with Ryan in the 2011 reality show “Ryan and Tatum: The O’Neals” on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network.

In her candid 2005 memoir A Paper Life, Tatum opened up about the painful aspects of her childhood, accusing her father of abuse toward her, Farrah, and others. Despite these revelations, she made it clear that her love for her father remained strong throughout the years.

Tatum’s Struggles and Reconciliation

In 2020, Tatum suffered a stroke after a drug overdose. Despite the setback, she reunited with her father on two occasions following the incident, including a visit to Malibu for his birthday in April 2023.

Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu home is just one of many properties to be engulfed by the still-raging wildfires sweeping across Los Angeles. The fires have caused widespread destruction, with at least 24 people confirmed dead as of Monday morning, and 16 others still missing. The Eaton Fire and the Palisades Fire, the two largest blazes, have caused the majority of casualties.

