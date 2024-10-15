Taylor Swift has announced the release of a book featuring never-before-seen photos from her record-breaking Eras Tour, along with rehearsal images and reflections she personally wrote.

Taylor Swift has announced the release of a book featuring never-before-seen photos from her record-breaking Eras Tour, along with rehearsal images and reflections she personally wrote. She made the announcement on Good Morning America. The book is scheduled for publication on 29 November.

The pop star appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, 15 October, to share the news. She mentioned that her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, would be made available on vinyl and CD for the first time, exclusively at Target stores in the US.

239-page book

Swift, 34, shared on Instagram that the final leg of The Eras Tour would kick off that week, a moment she found hard to grasp. She expressed that the tour had been an extraordinary experience, and she felt it important to preserve the memories in a special way—actually, in two ways.

The 239-page book, priced at $39.99 (£30.57), contains over 500 images, including many that had not been seen before, taken from each “era” segment of her ongoing tour. Swift described the book as the official retrospective of the most remarkable tour of her life. In addition to the concert images, the book also includes photos of instruments, set pieces, designer sketches, and costumes used throughout the tour. Swift contributed personal notes and reflections to the book, written while performing in sold-out stadiums around the world.

Taylor Swift and Eras Tour

She expressed her gratitude to fans in another statement, saying the retrospective commemorated her beloved Eras Tour, and thanked the audience for making the tour what it became.

Swift has also released several versions of The Tortured Poets Department, which initially debuted on 19 April, including limited edition vinyls featuring different artworks and bonus tracks. The upcoming Anthology version, to be released on Black Friday and priced at $59.99 (£45.87), includes 35 songs, four acoustic bonus tracks, and a never-before-seen poster of Swift. The vinyl version will also be available at Target on 29 November.

In August, Swift concluded the UK and European leg of The Eras Tour with eight shows. During her final performance at Wembley Stadium in London on 20 August, she surprised fans by bringing out Florence and the Machine, and her long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff. It was the first time she performed “Florida,” a duet with Welch from The Tortured Poets Department, live. She also performed acoustic versions of “Death by a Thousand Cuts” (2019) and “Getaway Car” (2017), both co-written and produced with Antonoff.

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris

Last month, Swift sparked controversy by endorsing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, following the presidential debate. In an Instagram post, she explained that Harris fights for the causes she supports.

In response, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump expressed his disdain for Swift, posting an all-caps statement on Truth Social saying, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

Read More: Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It FAKE NEWS