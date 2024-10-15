Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Taylor Swift Shares THIS Big News On Good Morning America About Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has announced the release of a book featuring never-before-seen photos from her record-breaking Eras Tour, along with rehearsal images and reflections she personally wrote.

Taylor Swift Shares THIS Big News On Good Morning America About Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has announced the release of a book featuring never-before-seen photos from her record-breaking Eras Tour, along with rehearsal images and reflections she personally wrote. She made the announcement on Good Morning America. The book is scheduled for publication on 29 November.

The pop star appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, 15 October, to share the news. She mentioned that her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, would be made available on vinyl and CD for the first time, exclusively at Target stores in the US.

239-page book

Swift, 34, shared on Instagram that the final leg of The Eras Tour would kick off that week, a moment she found hard to grasp. She expressed that the tour had been an extraordinary experience, and she felt it important to preserve the memories in a special way—actually, in two ways.

The 239-page book, priced at $39.99 (£30.57), contains over 500 images, including many that had not been seen before, taken from each “era” segment of her ongoing tour. Swift described the book as the official retrospective of the most remarkable tour of her life. In addition to the concert images, the book also includes photos of instruments, set pieces, designer sketches, and costumes used throughout the tour. Swift contributed personal notes and reflections to the book, written while performing in sold-out stadiums around the world.

Taylor Swift and Eras Tour

She expressed her gratitude to fans in another statement, saying the retrospective commemorated her beloved Eras Tour, and thanked the audience for making the tour what it became.

Swift has also released several versions of The Tortured Poets Department, which initially debuted on 19 April, including limited edition vinyls featuring different artworks and bonus tracks. The upcoming Anthology version, to be released on Black Friday and priced at $59.99 (£45.87), includes 35 songs, four acoustic bonus tracks, and a never-before-seen poster of Swift. The vinyl version will also be available at Target on 29 November.

In August, Swift concluded the UK and European leg of The Eras Tour with eight shows. During her final performance at Wembley Stadium in London on 20 August, she surprised fans by bringing out Florence and the Machine, and her long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff. It was the first time she performed “Florida,” a duet with Welch from The Tortured Poets Department, live. She also performed acoustic versions of “Death by a Thousand Cuts” (2019) and “Getaway Car” (2017), both co-written and produced with Antonoff.

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris

Last month, Swift sparked controversy by endorsing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, following the presidential debate. In an Instagram post, she explained that Harris fights for the causes she supports.

In response, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump expressed his disdain for Swift, posting an all-caps statement on Truth Social saying, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

Read More: Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It FAKE NEWS

Filed under

Eras Tour Good Morning America Taylor Swift
Advertisement

Also Read

What Is The Cost Of Newly-Launched iPad Mini? Know Features And All About Apple Intelligence Support

What Is The Cost Of Newly-Launched iPad Mini? Know Features And All About Apple Intelligence...

Homebuyers’ Sentiment Bullish On Hopes Of Capital Appreciation: Magicbricks

Homebuyers’ Sentiment Bullish On Hopes Of Capital Appreciation: Magicbricks

Sanjay Raut Critiques Election Commission Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls

Sanjay Raut Critiques Election Commission Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls

UK Minister Pushes For Weight Loss Jabs To Help Unemployed Get Back To Work

UK Minister Pushes For Weight Loss Jabs To Help Unemployed Get Back To Work

Latest War Games By China Around Taiwan Explained

Latest War Games By China Around Taiwan Explained

Entertainment

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It FAKE NEWS

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+ Security?

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Takes The Top Spot For October

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox