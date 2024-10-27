Taylor Swift’s second night performing at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on her “Eras Tour” was a night of surprises

Taylor Swift’s second night performing at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on her “Eras Tour” was a night of surprises, special moments, and pure musical magic. Packed with dedicated fans, the event featured surprise appearances, emotional fan interactions, and subtle changes from her first show in the city, giving the crowd an unforgettable experience.

Sabrina Carpenter Joins Swift on Stage

Swift, known for surprising fans with acoustic renditions of her hits and guest artists, brought Sabrina Carpenter on stage, shocking fans in attendance. Carpenter, who is currently on her “Short and Sweet” tour, hadn’t joined Swift on the “Eras Tour” stage since her opening act for Swift in Singapore. Together, they performed a unique mashup featuring Carpenter’s hits “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please,” along with Swift’s song “Is It Over Now?”

🚨| Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter performing a mashup of “Espresso”, “Is It Over Now?” and “Please Please Please” at today’s show! #NOLATSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/KsH9ZRkKr8 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) October 27, 2024

The collaboration had fans buzzing, with many expressing their excitement online. One fan captured the moment perfectly: “This was the ultimate duet we didn’t know we needed!”

Warm-Up by Gracie Abrams and the Countdown to Swift’s Arrival

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams kicked off the evening around 7 p.m., performing fan favorites like “Let It Happen” and “Risk.” Abrams set the mood, energizing the crowd in anticipation of Swift’s appearance. At 7:50 p.m., Swift’s signature cleaning cart made its way to the stage, the same one she uses to discreetly travel to her entry point. By 7:56 p.m., after a two-minute countdown flashed on the screens, Swift emerged to the roar of the crowd.

Swift’s Love for New Orleans Shines Through

Swift began her set with “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” before launching into the summer anthem “Cruel Summer.” Greeting the New Orleans audience, she exclaimed, “Alright, New Orleans, we’ve arrived!” Swift expressed gratitude for yet another sold-out show, saying, “You’re making me feel like on this fine Saturday night I get to perform a sold-out show for 65,000 people in New Orleans!”

🚨| Taylor Swift during her “All Too Well” speech at tonight’s show! #NOLATSTheErasTour “You guys started trading friendship bracelets one day and fast forward we play in New Orleans there’s a giant friendship bracelet on the outside of this stadium!” ✨ — swiftiesflorals (@swiftiesflorals) October 27, 2024

The giant friendship bracelet draped across the Superdome didn’t go unnoticed. Swift acknowledged it once more, adding, “You have made this tour such a magnificent display of joy. This show brings all those favorite moments and new memories and puts them all in one show.”

Swift Gifts “22” Hat to Young Fan

A highlight of the evening was Swift gifting her iconic “22” hat to a young fan in the crowd. The young girl, overwhelmed with emotion, not only received the coveted hat but also exchanged a friendship bracelet with Swift before sharing a heartwarming hug with the star. Moments like this have become a cherished part of Swift’s shows, with the hat symbolizing a bond with one lucky fan at each performance.

Kam Saunders Brings Humor During “Red” Era Set

Kam Saunders, one of Swift’s dancers and brother of New Orleans Saints player Khalen Saunders, added a touch of humor during the “Red” era segment. His playful, witty line during “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” drew laughter and applause from the crowd, contributing to the concert’s lighthearted and joyous atmosphere.

Swift’s Fashion Evolution from Night One

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to note subtle changes in Swift’s outfit choices. During her Folklore and Evermore set on Friday, Swift wore a flowy yellow gown, while on Saturday, she opted for a deep berry-colored dress, which quickly became a fan favorite. Additionally, for her 1989 set, Swift’s attire paid homage to New Orleans with a Mardi Gras-inspired color scheme on night one, featuring purple and yellow with green boots. However, on her second night, she dazzled the crowd in a bold all-yellow ensemble for “Style,” showing her attention to detail and flair for keeping each show unique.

Thunderous Applause After “Champagne Problems”

Following her performance of “Champagne Problems,” Swift was met with a standing ovation that lasted over two and a half minutes. Though slightly shorter than the applause from Friday’s show, which went on for nearly four minutes, it was another testament to the audience’s deep connection to her music and storytelling.

🚨| The ‘Champagne Problems’ applause tonight lasted about 2 Mins and 34 Seconds! 🤎✨ #NOLATSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/2OOLdlNQPH — swiftiesflorals (@swiftiesflorals) October 27, 2024

Final Encore Before Wrapping Up

Swift concluded her set just before 11:30 p.m., ending an evening full of music, excitement, and shared memories. With only one performance left in New Orleans on Sunday, fans are eager to see what surprises Swift will bring to her final night in the city.