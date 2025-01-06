Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka And Rapper Cordae Have Broken Up, ‘No Bad Blood At All’

Despite their split, Osaka’s statement makes it clear that the two remain committed to co-parenting their daughter.

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka And Rapper Cordae Have Broken Up, ‘No Bad Blood At All’

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae are not together anymore!

The couple have ended their relationship after more than five years together, confirmed by Osaka in a heartfelt Instagram Story post on Jan 6.

“Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” Osaka wrote. “There’s no bad blood at all. He’s a great person and an awesome dad.”

Osaka and Cordae have a18-month-old daughter Shai, “Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing, and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together,” she added.

The couple, who started dating in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in July 2023 after Osaka announced her pregnancy earlier that year.  Despite their split, Osaka’s statement makes it clear that the two remain committed to co-parenting their daughter.

Osaka’s announcement followed a cryptic Instagram post on Jan 5, “I’ve come to the conclusion that what’s meant for me is meant for me,” she wrote alongside photos from recent beach and hiking adventures.

“Maybe certain situations occur to train my mind for what’s to come. Maybe there’s bigger and better things on my path, and I just have to continue the journey to encounter them.”

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, returned to tennis in 2025 after taking time off to focus on her personal life. She recently competed in the ASB Classic Women’s Singles, where she finished as a finalist.

Cordae, known for hits like “RNP,” has also been making strides in his career. His latest album, The Crossroads, released in November, earned critical acclaim and secured a spot on Billboard’s Best Rap Albums of 2024 list.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Now Officially Engaged: What Are Their Wedding Plans?

Filed under

Break Up Cordae Naomi Osaka

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Assembly Elections Likely To Be Held On 2nd Week Of Feb: Sources

Delhi Assembly Elections Likely To Be Held On 2nd Week Of Feb: Sources

US Congress Certified Donald Trump As President Elect, His Inaugural Scheduled On Jan 20

US Congress Certified Donald Trump As President Elect, His Inaugural Scheduled On Jan 20

Donald Trump Reacts To Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s Resignation, ‘People In Canada Love Being The 51st State’

Donald Trump Reacts To Canada PM Justin Trudeau’s Resignation, ‘People In Canada Love Being The...

Understanding The Justin Trudeau Canada So Far

Understanding The Justin Trudeau Canada So Far

The Rise And Fall Of Canada PM Justin Trudeau

The Rise And Fall Of Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Entertainment

Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Now Officially Engaged: What Are Their Wedding Plans?

Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Now Officially Engaged: What Are Their Wedding Plans?

Ajith Kumar Returns To The Big Screen: Good Bad Ugly Release Date Announced!

Ajith Kumar Returns To The Big Screen: Good Bad Ugly Release Date Announced!

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

South Korean Box Office: ‘Harbin’ Maintains Lead While ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Climbs Rankings

South Korean Box Office: ‘Harbin’ Maintains Lead While ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Climbs Rankings

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox