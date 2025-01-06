Tennis Star Naomi Osaka And Rapper Cordae Have Broken Up, ‘No Bad Blood At All’

Despite their split, Osaka’s statement makes it clear that the two remain committed to co-parenting their daughter.

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae are not together anymore!

The couple have ended their relationship after more than five years together, confirmed by Osaka in a heartfelt Instagram Story post on Jan 6.

“Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” Osaka wrote. “There’s no bad blood at all. He’s a great person and an awesome dad.”

Osaka and Cordae have a18-month-old daughter Shai, “Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing, and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together,” she added.

The couple, who started dating in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in July 2023 after Osaka announced her pregnancy earlier that year. Despite their split, Osaka’s statement makes it clear that the two remain committed to co-parenting their daughter.

Osaka’s announcement followed a cryptic Instagram post on Jan 5, “I’ve come to the conclusion that what’s meant for me is meant for me,” she wrote alongside photos from recent beach and hiking adventures.

“Maybe certain situations occur to train my mind for what’s to come. Maybe there’s bigger and better things on my path, and I just have to continue the journey to encounter them.”

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, returned to tennis in 2025 after taking time off to focus on her personal life. She recently competed in the ASB Classic Women’s Singles, where she finished as a finalist.

Cordae, known for hits like “RNP,” has also been making strides in his career. His latest album, The Crossroads, released in November, earned critical acclaim and secured a spot on Billboard’s Best Rap Albums of 2024 list.

