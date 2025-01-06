Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Now Officially Engaged: What Are Their Wedding Plans?

All eyes were on Zendaya at the Golden Globes on January 5, where she subtly revealed her engagement ring while walking the red carpet.

Tom Holland and Zendaya, are officially engaged!

The news, first reported by TMZ , came within 24 hours after the actress was seen sporting a massive diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Here’s everything we know so far

According to TMZ, Holland proposed to Zendaya during the holidays, sometime between Christmas and New Year’s, in a deeply personal and private setting.

The proposal took place at one of Zendaya’s family homes in the United States, just the two of them were present, no family members. It was an intimate moment!

Sources close to the couple revealed that Tom’s approach to the proposal was understated yet incredibly romantic. “It wasn’t about making a huge show; it was about the love they share,” a source said.

In the lead-up to the proposal, Tom had hinted at spending the holidays with Zendaya’s family, but he kept the engagement plans under wraps.

The Engagement Ring!

All eyes were on Zendaya at the Golden Globes on January 5, where she subtly revealed her engagement ring while walking the red carpet in a stunning custom Louis Vuitton gown.

zendaya showing off the ring oh yeah she’s so engaged 🥲 pic.twitter.com/rn9RUWng1j — bianca (@evermorIey) January 6, 2025

WAIT A MINUTE pic.twitter.com/1SpwXOT04y — Liz Duff (@producerlizz) January 6, 2025

The ring, a 5.02-carat cushion-cut diamond set in an east-west orientation, is a modern and on-trend piece from U.K.-based jeweler Jessica McCormack.

Experts estimate the ring’s value at six figures, with Neil Dutta, Managing Director at Angelic Diamonds, describing it as “impossible to miss.”

The unique design adds a contemporary twist to a classic cut, perfectly complementing Zendaya’s elegant yet bold style.

The ‘T’ Tattoo

Zendaya also debuted a tiny “T” tattoo at the Golden Globes, sparking speculation that it’s a tribute to her fiancé. The delicate ink, placed on her ribcage, was visible beneath her gown.

finding out that zendaya has a tiny “t” tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my golden globes bingo card 😭😭 i’m so happy for my girl pic.twitter.com/WdJuEnzYR9 — skye 🤍 (@4folklovermore) January 6, 2025

The pair met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and began dating in 2021. They quickly became one of Hollywood’s most beloved and private couples.

Wedding soon?

Sources close to the couple have shared that Tom and Zendaya haven’t started planning their wedding yet. With multiple Hollywood projects and commitments on their plates, it seems the two are content to enjoy this new phase of their relationship before diving into wedding preparations.

