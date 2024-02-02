Thalapathy Vijay enters politics and announces his political party

South Superstar Thalapathy Vijay formally declared his political party’s name to be “Tamilaga Vetri Kazham” (TVK) on Friday.

Vijay, in a statement said, “We are not going to contest 2024 elections and we are not going to any party. We have made this decision on General and Executive Council Meeting.”

Taking to X, Vijay shared a statement and wrote #TVKVijay.”

The statement reads, “To my best, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been doing a lot of public welfare activities for the past many years. But a lot of political changes cannot be made only through a non-profit organisation, a political power is needed. You all know the current political scenario. Wrongful administration and corrupt politics is on one hand, on the other hand discriminative and fascist politics to divide our people. On two sides obstacles have been placed for our development and unity.”

“All are carving for good politics especially Tamil Nadu each people are carving for Selfless, truthful Politics with foresight and non corrupt government without caste – religion differences and with good administration. Very importantly, that Politics would be based on our Indian Constitution to apt with Tamil Nadu State rights and will be based on this soil ‘By Birth all are same’ ideology,” the statement added.

Vijay stated further that Tamil people are the ones who gave him everything and he wanted to give it back to them.

Additionally, the statement states that the party will not run in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and that the general elections will take place before the unveiling of the party’s symbol and flag, the articulation of the ideologies the fledgling organization will seek to put forward, policies, and meet-and-greet with the public.