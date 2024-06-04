Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Pokkiri' to Re-release in Theatres Ahead of His 50th Birthday

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry. The actor enjoys a strong fan following because of his charismatic screen presence and memorable characters. The star is now in the limelight for a special reason. His popular 2007 film ‘Pokkiri’ is set to re-release in theatres on June 21, a day before his 50th birthday.

Vijay’s ‘Pokkiri’ Set to Release in Theatres Again

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s biggest names, is set to turn 50 on June 22. His popular film ‘Pokkiri’ is set to re-release in theatres in 4K on June 21, a day before the special occasion. Karan Ayngaran, a film distributor, shared the news on X.

😍🔥❤️‍🔥#IlaiyathalapathyVijay‘s 50th Celebration Begins – #Pokkiri Returns to Cinemas!👏🥰😍 😻Attention, fans of #ThalapathiVijay! The wait is finally over. #Pokkiri, the iconic film that cemented #IlaiyathalapathyVijay status as King of India, is returning to the big screen… pic.twitter.com/bIfCDK3ttR — Karan Ayngaran (@karan_ayngaran) June 3, 2024

‘Pokkiri’, directed by Prabhudeva, is an action-thriller that features Vijay in the role of gangster with a secret. The cast includes Asin, and Prakash Raj. It is a remake of Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri.

Interestingly, Vijay’s ‘Ghilli’ had re-released in theatres some time ago and set the box office on fire. It remains to be seem wether ‘Pokkiri’ too makes a similar impact.

Busy Time For Vijay

Vijay, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of ‘The Greatest of All Time’, directed by Venkat Prabhu. It is said to be a science-fiction drama about time travel and reportedly features Vijay in a double role. The buzz is that it is an adaptation of the Hollywood film ‘Looper’ but this is yet to be confirmed. The Tamil biggie’s cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Malayalam actor Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha.

‘The Greatest of All Time’ will be Vijay’s first release after the action drama ‘Leo’. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed biggie was a part of the Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU). Its cast included Sanjay Dutt, ‘Action King’ Arjun Sarja, Trisha, and Priya Anand.

‘The Greatest of All Time’ is set to hit screens on September 5

Show Full Article