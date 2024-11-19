The Game Awards 2024: Who Will Win The Oscar of The Gaming World

The Game Awards, often regarded as the Oscars of the gaming world, unveiled its nominations for the 2024 ceremony on Monday

The Game Awards, often regarded as the Oscars of the gaming world, unveiled its nominations for the 2024 ceremony on Monday, and the competition is as intense as ever. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the prestigious event, with a diverse selection of nominees that celebrate creativity, innovation, and technical brilliance in the gaming industry. The in-person ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 12, 2024, and will stream live across over 30 platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok Live.

Leading Nominees: A Tight Race for Game of the Year

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Team Asobi’s Astro Bot lead the nominations with an impressive seven nods each, including the highly coveted Game of the Year category. Following closely are Studio Zero’s Metaphor: ReFantazio with six nominations and LocalThunk’s Balatro with five. The list is rounded out by Game Science’s Black Myth: Wukong and FromSoftware’s Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, each earning four nominations.

These games are not only celebrated for their immersive gameplay and storytelling but also for pushing the boundaries of technology and artistry in gaming.

A Nod to Video Game Adaptations

This year, The Game Awards acknowledged the growing prominence of video game adaptations in mainstream media with the Best Adaptation category. Nominations include Netflix’s Arcane, Amazon’s Fallout, Paramount+’s Sonic universe spin-off Knuckles, Amazon’s Like a Dragon: Yakuza, and Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

This surge in adaptations reflects the increasing synergy between gaming and other entertainment industries, bringing beloved stories to new audiences.

Key Categories and Notable Nominations

Best Game Direction

This category honors exceptional creative vision and innovation. The nominees include:

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Balatro (LocalThunk/Playstack)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Best Narrative

Recognizing outstanding storytelling, the contenders are:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)

Silent Hill 2 (Bloober Team/Konami)

Best Art Direction

Celebrating visual artistry, nominees include:

Astro Bot (Team Asobi/SIE)

Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science)

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Metaphor: ReFantazio (Studio Zero/Atlus/Sega)

Neva (Nomada Studio/Devolver)

Special Recognition for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Although technically an expansion for the acclaimed Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree has earned its place in multiple categories, including Best Game Direction and Best RPG. The Game Awards clarified that downloadable content (DLC) and expansions are eligible for nominations in all categories.

“The Game Awards aims to recognize the best creative and technical work each year, irrespective of the format of that content’s release,” the event’s FAQ states.

It’s worth noting that the original Elden Ring secured the Game of the Year Award in 2022, setting a high benchmark for its expansion.

Publishers in the Spotlight

Among publishers, Sony Interactive Entertainment leads the nominations with an impressive 16 nods. Square Enix and Xbox follow with 12 nominations each, while SEGA rounds out the top contenders with 11 nominations. These numbers highlight the fierce competition and the diverse talent in the gaming world.

Innovation and Inclusivity

Innovation in Accessibility

This category celebrates games that break barriers, making gaming more inclusive. The nominees are:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Treyarch/Raven/Activision/Xbox)

Diablo IV (Blizzard/Xbox)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare/EA)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Games for Impact

Highlighting games with meaningful social messages, the contenders include: