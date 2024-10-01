‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who is set to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his remarkable contribution in his upcoming movie Shastri , recently opened up about his shift away from art films after his debut in Mrigayaa.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Chakraborty shared his career timeline from Mrigayaa marked the beginning of his career, the actor chose to focus on commercial films, leaving the world of art cinema behind for a significant period before revisiting it later in his career.

Responding on winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, he said, “It’s a big thing, winning the best award for the best film in India. I am delighted, I am happy.”

Sharing his struggle on the way to bagging this asward he said that the list of struggle is quite long.

“Oh, it’s a long story, but just know that my journey hasn’t been easy. It has been a very painful journey. There was only a short period of time when I experienced happiness when my films became super hits. Otherwise, I didn’t get anything on a silver platter; I had to struggle.”

New Film And Dadasaheb Phalke Award On Same Day!

Chakraborty said, “That’s quite a strong coincidence. This film is made on a new subject—Shastri’s story, a subject that hasn’t been explored before. And nowadays, I only do films like these, challenging films.”

Mithun Da’s Best And Worst Moment Of Life?

Sharing his best and worst days or moments of life he said, “The best moment was when I reached superstardom, however, there have been many bad moments. In the beginning, I faced a lot of hardship—there was no food, no place to sleep, a lot of struggle.”

He added that his song – Disco Dancer, which became famous worldwide, was a turning point in life. He said, ” but in that, I remained just a dancer. The complete star package came with Pyaar Jhukta Nahi.”

Watch The Full Video Here: