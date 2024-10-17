Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

THROWBACK: Liam Payne Once Said, ‘When I Was Born I Was Effectively Dead’ Revealing He Got 32 Injections In Arm

Payne at the time also mentioned that he has encountered numerous "dating disasters." His bandmate Louis Tomlinson at the time was reportedly dating model Eleanor Calder, and Harry Styles expressed that he was "in love" with The Saturdays singer Frankie Sandford.

THROWBACK: Liam Payne Once Said, ‘When I Was Born I Was Effectively Dead’ Revealing He Got 32 Injections In Arm

Liam Payne has shared that he was essentially “dead” at birth.

The former One Direction member once disclosed that he only has “one kidney” functioning properly due to various health issues he faced after birth.

In the group’s book Dare to Dream – Life as One Direction, Payne stated, “When I was born I was effectively dead. Weird, I know. The doctors couldn’t get any reaction from me so I had to be brought round and although it seemed like I was okay, there were underlying problems.”

“I was born three weeks early”

He explained, “I was born three weeks early and I kept being ill. From the age of zero to four I was always in hospital having tests done but they couldn’t find out what was wrong. They discovered that one of my kidneys wasn’t working properly and it had scarred. I had to have 32 injections in my arm in the morning and evening to try and make me better.”

He continued, “I’ve still got both kidneys but one doesn’t work so I have to be careful not to drink too much, even water, and I have to keep myself as healthy as possible.”

Payne at the time also mentioned that he has encountered numerous “dating disasters.” His bandmate Louis Tomlinson at the time was reportedly dating model Eleanor Calder, and Harry Styles expressed that he was “in love” with The Saturdays singer Frankie Sandford.

MUST READ: Liam Payne’s Untimely Death: 5 Facts You Probably Did Not Know About Former One Direction Member      

Filed under

celebrity news hollywood Liam Payne death liam payne health liam payne kidney Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From Hotel Manager’s 911 Call

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From...

Why October’s Hunter’s Moon Is 2024’s Most Spectacular Supermoon — When To See It and Which Zodiac Signs Will Be Most Affected!

Why October’s Hunter’s Moon Is 2024’s Most Spectacular Supermoon — When To See It and...

India vs New Zealand Test Resumes After Rain-Forced Interruption

India vs New Zealand Test Resumes After Rain-Forced Interruption

Was One Direction Planning To Reunite? Find Out Here

Was One Direction Planning To Reunite? Find Out Here

Delhi -NCR Air Getting Worse, Witnesses Foggy Morning, AQI ‘Very Bad’

Delhi -NCR Air Getting Worse, Witnesses Foggy Morning, AQI ‘Very Bad’

Entertainment

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From Hotel Manager’s 911 Call

Was Liam Payne Intoxicated At The Time Of His Death? New Chilling Details Emerge From

Was One Direction Planning To Reunite? Find Out Here

Was One Direction Planning To Reunite? Find Out Here

What Is The Most Popular Song By Liam Payne?

What Is The Most Popular Song By Liam Payne?

Liam Payne’s Emotional Final Words About Son Bear Go Viral: ‘He Looks Just Like Me’

Liam Payne’s Emotional Final Words About Son Bear Go Viral: ‘He Looks Just Like Me’

Harry Styles’ Mom Breaks Silence On Liam Payne’s Death: ‘Just A Boy..’

Harry Styles’ Mom Breaks Silence On Liam Payne’s Death: ‘Just A Boy..’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox