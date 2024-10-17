THROWBACK: Liam Payne Once Said, ‘When I Was Born I Was Effectively Dead’ Revealing He Got 32 Injections In Arm

Payne at the time also mentioned that he has encountered numerous "dating disasters." His bandmate Louis Tomlinson at the time was reportedly dating model Eleanor Calder, and Harry Styles expressed that he was "in love" with The Saturdays singer Frankie Sandford.

Liam Payne has shared that he was essentially “dead” at birth.

The former One Direction member once disclosed that he only has “one kidney” functioning properly due to various health issues he faced after birth.

In the group’s book Dare to Dream – Life as One Direction, Payne stated, “When I was born I was effectively dead. Weird, I know. The doctors couldn’t get any reaction from me so I had to be brought round and although it seemed like I was okay, there were underlying problems.”

“I was born three weeks early”

He explained, “I was born three weeks early and I kept being ill. From the age of zero to four I was always in hospital having tests done but they couldn’t find out what was wrong. They discovered that one of my kidneys wasn’t working properly and it had scarred. I had to have 32 injections in my arm in the morning and evening to try and make me better.”

He continued, “I’ve still got both kidneys but one doesn’t work so I have to be careful not to drink too much, even water, and I have to keep myself as healthy as possible.”

