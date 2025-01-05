In 2021, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, known for his roles in Mission Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick, made headlines when he returned the Golden Globe awards he had won in the past.

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m. PST (8:00 p.m. EST) and will be aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is confirmed to host the event, which will celebrate exceptional accomplishments in film and television. While we await the big night, let’s revisit some of the major scandals that have shaken the Golden Globes in the past.

Tom Cruise’s Bold Decision to Return Awards

In 2021, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, known for his roles in Mission Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick, made headlines when he returned the Golden Globe awards he had won in the past.

This decision was a direct response to accusations against the HFPA, which had been criticized for its lack of diversity and ethical concerns. The organization, which is a non-profit supporting entertainment-related charities, faced intense scrutiny and calls for reform in light of these issues.

A Humorous Nod to Cruise’s Protest

At the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony, comedian Jerrod Carmichael addressed the ongoing controversy with a humorous reference. He quipped, “Hey guys, backstage I found these.

It’s the three Golden Globe awards Tom Cruise returned.” His remark served as a reminder of the storm that had previously overshadowed the awards’ credibility.

Golden Globes 2023: A Fresh Start Amidst Past Controversies

While the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony marked a new chapter for the event, Tom Cruise’s protest remains a significant symbol of the industry’s continued focus on diversity, inclusivity, and ethical transparency.

His actions underscored the need for the HFPA and other institutions to address these issues as part of Hollywood’s broader push for change.