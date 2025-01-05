Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
we-woman
Timothée Chalamet Avoids Questions About Kylie Jenner And Their Relationship Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Fans Say, ‘I’m Cryingggg’

Timothée Chalamet dodges questions about Kylie Jenner's presence and her support of him at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Society Film Awards.

Timothée Chalamet Avoids Questions About Kylie Jenner And Their Relationship Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Fans Say, ‘I’m Cryingggg’

At the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Society Film Awards on Friday, January 3, Timothée Chalamet awkwardly dodged questions regarding his love relationship with Kylie Jenner amid pregnancy rumours.

The 29-year-old actor walked the red carpet alone, but Kylie was seen ‘secretly’ supporting her boyfriend inside the venue. Social media posts show the couple socializing with other guests, which piques interest in their romance even more.

What was he asked?

Timothée Chalamet was questioned directly about Kylie Jenner’s presence and her support of him on such a significant night in an Entertainment Tonight post-ceremony interview.

“You have a lot of supporters in here,” the reporter asked. I am aware that you also brought Kylie, your co-conspirator, with you. How does it feel to have her by your side on a night like this?

Chalamet smartly changed the topic by stating, “It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic. I like seeing the new wave and the new generation here, and I also like seeing everyone that’s been holding it down for decades-plus and probably people we haven’t even met yet.’

Internet Reacts

His response quickly went viral, with fans praising him for dodging the question.

Comments poured in on social media platforms like TikTok, where one user noted, “The way he dodged it. I’m cryingggg!”

Another defended the actor, writing, “It’s so awkward when interviewers do this. He’s not there to talk about that.”

As one fan summed up on social media, “I respect him dodging these questions. It’s obvious they’d like to keep their relationship pretty private and not overshadow the work he’s doing.”

Timothée and Kylie’s Relationship

After Jenner’s divorce from Travis Scott, with whom she had two children, Stormi and Aire, in April 2023, dating rumors involving Chalamet and Jenner first surfaced.

Both Kykie and Timothée were seen together being ‘cosy’ with each other at the 2023 US Open and a Beyoncé concert in September served as public confirmation of their relationship.

According to many sources, the couple is “madly in love” as of January 2024 and is working to find a way to balance their hectic schedules so they can spend more time together.

However, Chalamet and Jenner have remained silent about their romance despite their growing public visibility as a couple.

Many fans speculates about Jenner’s reserved seat next to Chalamet, who is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture at the upcoming Golden Globes.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V In Squid Game Season 3? Fans Speculate After Cast Rumors Spark Buzz

