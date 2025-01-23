Tom Blyth on His ‘Intimate, Really Vivid’ Sex Scenes With Russell Tovey in Upcoming ‘Plainclothes’

Tom Blyth, widely recognized for his lead role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, isn’t leaving behind the world of independent films despite his growing success in blockbuster cinema.

Tom Blyth, widely recognized for his lead role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, isn’t leaving behind the world of independent films despite his growing success in blockbuster cinema. The British actor is diving back into intimate storytelling with Plainclothes, a gritty drama set in 1990s Syracuse, New York, about love and betrayal within an undercover police operation targeting gay men.

Tom Blyth’s Refreshing Return to Independent Cinema

In Plainclothes, Blyth plays Lucas, an undercover cop who becomes romantically involved with Andrew, one of his sting operation targets, played by Russell Tovey. The film, written and directed by Carmen Emmi, is set to premiere at Sundance on January 26.

“There is just something really refreshing about the scrappiness of a smaller film like Plainclothes,” Blyth shared during a video interview from Senegal, where he is filming Claire Denis’ The Cry of the Guards. “It reminds you why you got into this in the first place. It’s like being a 15-year-old kid with a camcorder making zombie films in the backyard.”

Blyth’s Inspiration for the Role

The script for Plainclothes made a strong impression on Blyth. “I was filming Season 2 of Billy the Kid in Calgary, and this was the first script that made me sit up in my seat and say, ‘Holy shit, I have to do this.’” After reading it, Blyth connected with Carmen Emmi, who flew to Calgary during a snowstorm to discuss the project.

Their creative synergy cemented Blyth’s decision to take on the role. “It was such a good match from the start that we knew we had to do this together,” Blyth recalled.

Blyth admitted he was initially unaware of how long such sting operations continued in the U.S. “I knew about these things happening up until the ’50s, but I naively assumed they stopped. Carmen sent me an article from the early 2000s that inspired the story, and I was shocked to see how recent it was.”

Casting Russell Tovey as Andrew

Blyth played a role in suggesting Russell Tovey for the part of Andrew. “Carmen and I were brainstorming, and I texted him, ‘What about Russell Tovey?’ Carmen replied, ‘He’s on my dream list.’ They made the offer, and Russell responded positively. Although we did a chemistry test on Zoom, it was clear he was perfect for the role.”

Tom Blyth On Navigating Intimate Scenes

The film’s emotionally charged narrative includes vivid and intimate moments between Blyth and Tovey. To ensure a safe and comfortable environment, the production brought in intimacy coordinator Joey Massa.

“Joey was incredible,” Blyth said. “This wasn’t just a kissing scene—it was genuinely intimate. Joey worked with us to make it feel organic and rehearsed in a way that gave Russell and me the confidence to take control of the choreography. When actors feel empowered, the scenes come across as authentic.”

Looking Back at “The Hunger Games”

While Blyth is embracing independent cinema, he hasn’t entirely moved on from his blockbuster roots. Fans of The Hunger Games may be disappointed to learn that Blyth and co-star Rachel Zegler won’t appear in the sequel, which takes place 45 years after their story.

“Rachel and I aren’t in this one, which makes me sad because I miss everyone involved,” Blyth revealed. “I even texted Francis [Lawrence, the director] the other day, saying, ‘I miss you.’ He replied, ‘I miss you too.’ I joked, ‘Prosthetics are really great these days—it wouldn’t be hard to make me look 65!’”

Blyth’s Excitement for Sundance and the Future

As Blyth continues exploring diverse roles, he is thrilled about Plainclothes debuting at Sundance. The actor expressed his gratitude for returning to his roots in smaller, character-driven films while maintaining an openness to larger-scale projects.

With a blend of raw storytelling, bold performances, and a compelling narrative, Plainclothes promises to leave a lasting impression on audiences, further solidifying Blyth as a versatile talent in the film industry.