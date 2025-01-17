Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, Star Of Dhartiputra Nandini, Dies In Tragic Road Accident

TV actor Aman Jaiswal, best known for his lead role in Dhartiputra Nandini, tragically passed away at the age of 22 in a road accident.

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, Star Of Dhartiputra Nandini, Dies In Tragic Road Accident

TV actor Aman Jaiswal, best known for his role as the lead in the popular show Dhartiputra Nandini, tragically passed away in a road accident. He was just 22 years old. The incident occurred when Aman, who was on his way for an audition, was struck by a truck.

Dhiraj Mishra, the writer of Dhartiputra Nandini, confirmed the news on social media, expressing his grief and paying tribute to the late actor. Mishra wrote, “Tum jeevit rahoge hamari yaadon mein…ishwar kabhi kabhi kitna kroor ho sakta hai aaj tumhari mrityu ne ehsaas kara diya…alvida,” which translates to, “You will live on in our memories… How cruel God can sometimes be, today your death has made me realize this… Goodbye.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dhiraj Mishra (@idhirajmisra)

Aman Jaiswal hailed from Balia, Uttar Pradesh. He had portrayed the main character in Dhartiputra Nandini, which was well-received by audiences. In addition, he had a major role in the Sony TV series Punyashlok Ahilyabai, where he portrayed Yashwant Rao Phanse. The show aired from January 2021 to October 2023.

Aman’s career began as a model before he ventured into television, with an early appearance in Udaariyaan, a popular show produced by TV power couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. His untimely passing has left a deep void in the entertainment industry.

Celebrity World Is Shocked

Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who expressed her shock over his death, shared details about the grieving process. She mentioned, “It’s very shocking. His family members are coming to Mumbai to take his mortal remains. They will be performing his last rites in Balia, Bihar.” Chikhlia also stated that she visited the hospital where Aman was taken and confirmed that his family was deeply distressed. “I will talk to his parents tomorrow. They are in bad shape. His father got hospitalized. They can’t even talk,” she added.

Aman’s untimely death has left his fans and colleagues in a state of shock. Tributes and condolences have been pouring in from across the entertainment industry, honoring the promising young actor’s legacy.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Filed under

Actor death

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch, IITian Baba Calls Lord Shiva Inside Him In A Interview With NewsX, Says ‘I can call anyone

Watch, IITian Baba Calls Lord Shiva Inside Him In A Interview With NewsX, Says ‘I...

Why Is US Banning Tiktok?

Why Is US Banning Tiktok?

Will TikTok Stop Working In U.S. On January 19?

Will TikTok Stop Working In U.S. On January 19?

How Mahakumbh 2025 Is Empowering Small Businesses And Local Artisans

How Mahakumbh 2025 Is Empowering Small Businesses And Local Artisans

TikTok Ban In US Likely To Take Effect This Weekend As Supeme Court Rejects Appeal

TikTok Ban In US Likely To Take Effect This Weekend As Supeme Court Rejects Appeal

Entertainment

‘Maybe I’m Not In It’, R Madhavan Spills The Beans On ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

‘Maybe I’m Not In It’, R Madhavan Spills The Beans On ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Allu Arjun Reloads Pushpa 2 With 20 Minutes of New Action – Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Allu Arjun Reloads Pushpa 2 With 20 Minutes of New Action – Fans Can’t Keep

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox