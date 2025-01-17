TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, Star Of Dhartiputra Nandini, Dies In Tragic Road Accident

TV actor Aman Jaiswal, best known for his role as the lead in the popular show Dhartiputra Nandini, tragically passed away in a road accident. He was just 22 years old. The incident occurred when Aman, who was on his way for an audition, was struck by a truck.

Dhiraj Mishra, the writer of Dhartiputra Nandini, confirmed the news on social media, expressing his grief and paying tribute to the late actor. Mishra wrote, “Tum jeevit rahoge hamari yaadon mein…ishwar kabhi kabhi kitna kroor ho sakta hai aaj tumhari mrityu ne ehsaas kara diya…alvida,” which translates to, “You will live on in our memories… How cruel God can sometimes be, today your death has made me realize this… Goodbye.”

Aman Jaiswal hailed from Balia, Uttar Pradesh. He had portrayed the main character in Dhartiputra Nandini, which was well-received by audiences. In addition, he had a major role in the Sony TV series Punyashlok Ahilyabai, where he portrayed Yashwant Rao Phanse. The show aired from January 2021 to October 2023.

Aman’s career began as a model before he ventured into television, with an early appearance in Udaariyaan, a popular show produced by TV power couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. His untimely passing has left a deep void in the entertainment industry.

Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who expressed her shock over his death, shared details about the grieving process. She mentioned, “It’s very shocking. His family members are coming to Mumbai to take his mortal remains. They will be performing his last rites in Balia, Bihar.” Chikhlia also stated that she visited the hospital where Aman was taken and confirmed that his family was deeply distressed. “I will talk to his parents tomorrow. They are in bad shape. His father got hospitalized. They can’t even talk,” she added.

Aman’s untimely death has left his fans and colleagues in a state of shock. Tributes and condolences have been pouring in from across the entertainment industry, honoring the promising young actor’s legacy.

