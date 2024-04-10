Ubisoft's Sky-High Price For Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition Ignites Online Fury

Ubisoft garnered attention recently with the debut of the first glimpse of Star Wars Outlaws. Released on Tuesday, the trailer offered fans a peek into the eagerly awaited game, which is situated within the narrative framework of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Despite generating excitement online, there was a particular aspect of the upcoming game that left fans discontented.

What is the price of the Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition?

As Star Wars Outlaws became available for pre-order, fans were surprised to discover the significant price tag attached to the game’s Ultimate Edition. The game, which offers three different editions – Standard, Gold, and Ultimate, is priced at $69.99 and $109.99 for the first two editions, respectively. However, the Ultimate Edition stands out with a hefty price tag of $129.99, making it the most expensive option.

When is the release date for Star Wars Outlaws?

In addition to unveiling the trailer, Ubisoft has narrowed down the launch window for Star Wars Outlaws to August 30, 2024. The game will be accessible to players across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

Are there any pre-order incentives?

Players who pre-order the game will receive the Kessel Runner Bonus pack, which includes a Cosmetic pack for their speeder and a Cosmetic for the Trailblazer spaceship. This offer is applicable across all editions. Additionally, GameStop and Target have their exclusive pre-order bonuses, which are the Sabaac Shark Character Pack and a Free Steelbook case, respectively.

Ubisoft Sparks Outrage with $130 Price for Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition After Ubisoft’s announcement

Fans took to social media to express their frustration over the steep price of the game’s ultimate edition. One X, a former Twitter user, voiced their dissatisfaction and said, “Defending a Game’s overpriced editions just to enter a subscription model has to be the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen, crazy thing is some people will roll with it and say “oh just purchase Ubisoft+””.