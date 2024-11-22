UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds He Raped Her

They rejected McGregor's defense, in which he insisted the sexual activity was consensual. However, the jury found that McGregor’s actions constituted sexual assault.

UFC star Conor McGregor has been found guilty in a civil lawsuit in Ireland after a jury determined that he sexually assaulted a woman during a 2018 Christmas party. McGregor, 36, has been ordered to pay $250,000 (£200,000) in damages. The case has drawn widespread attention, with McGregor’s legal team strongly denying the allegations.

The Allegations Against McGregor

The woman who brought the civil suit accused McGregor and another man, James Lawrence, of attempting to sexually assault her against her will. According to the woman’s testimony, McGregor invited her and a friend to a gathering before taking them to a nearby hotel. She claimed that McGregor then forced himself on her in a penthouse suite, and Lawrence later sexually assaulted her. The woman’s detailed accusations formed the basis of the civil lawsuit.

The Jury’s Decision: McGregor Guilty, Lawrence Cleared

Despite McGregor and Lawrence both denying the charges, the jury sided with the woman. They rejected McGregor’s defense, in which he insisted the sexual activity was consensual. However, the jury found that McGregor’s actions constituted sexual assault.

In contrast, the jury did not find sufficient evidence to convict James Lawrence of sexual assault. The accusations against him were dismissed, and he was cleared of wrongdoing.

McGregor’s Response and Legal Outcome

McGregor, who appeared at the trial alongside his wife, Dee Devlin, has yet to publicly comment on the verdict. The civil case has added to the controversy surrounding the UFC fighter, who has faced legal scrutiny in the past.

What’s Next for McGregor?

Following the jury’s ruling, McGregor will be required to pay $250,000 in damages to the victim. This case is likely to have significant implications for McGregor’s public image and could impact his future in both the UFC and broader business ventures.

