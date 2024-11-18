Untreatable Tumor! Queen Camilla, King Charles Suffer Heartbreaking Loss After Death Of One Of Their Beloved….

Queen Camilla is grieving the loss of Beth, one of her cherished terriers, adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home alongside her other dog, Bluebell. The 13-year-old dog, who brought joy and companionship to Camilla’s life, was euthanized over the weekend due to an untreatable tumor. Beth as a beloved companion On Monday, November 18, […]

Queen Camilla is grieving the loss of Beth, one of her cherished terriers, adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home alongside her other dog, Bluebell. The 13-year-old dog, who brought joy and companionship to Camilla’s life, was euthanized over the weekend due to an untreatable tumor.

Beth as a beloved companion

On Monday, November 18, Buckingham Palace shared a heartfelt statement on social media, accompanied by a series of photos of Beth. The palace described Beth as a beloved companion who brought happiness, whether accompanying Camilla on walks, assisting with official duties, or resting by the fire.

One photo in the post featured Camilla walking in the countryside with Beth leading the way, her leash attached to the Queen’s coat. Another showed Beth cuddled with the late TV presenter Paul O’Grady, a longtime ambassador for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. A third image captured a tender moment of Beth affectionately sniffing King Charles.

Queen Camilla featured Beth in Queen’s coronation gown

Beth’s importance to Camilla was reflected in her featuring on the Queen’s coronation gown, where goldwork motifs of both Beth and Bluebell were embroidered. In 2020, Beth also played a role in unveiling a plaque during the opening of new kennels for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, a charity where Camilla serves as patron.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home responded to the announcement, thanking the Queen for giving Beth a wonderful life and for supporting rescue animals.

Queen Camilla loved Beth deeply

Tributes also poured in from others, including broadcaster Jenni Falconer, who expressed how difficult it is to lose a cherished pet. Many royal fans shared messages of sympathy, acknowledging how deeply Camilla loved Beth.

The news follows Camilla’s recent return to royal duties after recovering from a chest infection contracted during her tour of Australia and Samoa. On November 12, she attended a Booker Prize reception at Clarence House, though her engagement was shortened due to her recovery.

