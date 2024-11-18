Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Untreatable Tumor! Queen Camilla, King Charles Suffer Heartbreaking Loss After Death Of One Of Their Beloved….

Queen Camilla is grieving the loss of Beth, one of her cherished terriers, adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home alongside her other dog, Bluebell. The 13-year-old dog, who brought joy and companionship to Camilla’s life, was euthanized over the weekend due to an untreatable tumor. Beth as a beloved companion On Monday, November 18, […]

Untreatable Tumor! Queen Camilla, King Charles Suffer Heartbreaking Loss After Death Of One Of Their Beloved….

Queen Camilla is grieving the loss of Beth, one of her cherished terriers, adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home alongside her other dog, Bluebell. The 13-year-old dog, who brought joy and companionship to Camilla’s life, was euthanized over the weekend due to an untreatable tumor.

Beth as a beloved companion

On Monday, November 18, Buckingham Palace shared a heartfelt statement on social media, accompanied by a series of photos of Beth. The palace described Beth as a beloved companion who brought happiness, whether accompanying Camilla on walks, assisting with official duties, or resting by the fire.

One photo in the post featured Camilla walking in the countryside with Beth leading the way, her leash attached to the Queen’s coat. Another showed Beth cuddled with the late TV presenter Paul O’Grady, a longtime ambassador for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. A third image captured a tender moment of Beth affectionately sniffing King Charles.

Queen Camilla featured Beth in Queen’s coronation gown

Beth’s importance to Camilla was reflected in her featuring on the Queen’s coronation gown, where goldwork motifs of both Beth and Bluebell were embroidered. In 2020, Beth also played a role in unveiling a plaque during the opening of new kennels for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, a charity where Camilla serves as patron.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home responded to the announcement, thanking the Queen for giving Beth a wonderful life and for supporting rescue animals.

Queen Camilla loved Beth deeply

Tributes also poured in from others, including broadcaster Jenni Falconer, who expressed how difficult it is to lose a cherished pet. Many royal fans shared messages of sympathy, acknowledging how deeply Camilla loved Beth.

The news follows Camilla’s recent return to royal duties after recovering from a chest infection contracted during her tour of Australia and Samoa. On November 12, she attended a Booker Prize reception at Clarence House, though her engagement was shortened due to her recovery.

Read More: Days After Saying ‘I Don’t Care,’ Daniel Craig Drops A BIG Hint On The Next James Bond

Filed under

Beth Camilla King Charles Queen Camilla Queen Camilla beth Queen Camilla dog Queen Camilla dog tumor
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

NTPC Green Energy Opens ₹10,000 Crore IPO, Set To List On November 27

NTPC Green Energy Opens ₹10,000 Crore IPO, Set To List On November 27

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox