‘Veera Dheera Sooran’: Vikram’s Chiyaan 62 Gets a Title, First Look Poster Out

Vikram, one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars. Will soon be seen in ‘Chiyaan 62’. The film has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it features the mass hero in a new avatar and marks his first collaboration with filmmaker SU Arun Kumar, best known for his work on ‘Chithha’. On Wednesday, April 17, the makers of ‘Chiyaan 62’ announced its official title and shared its first look poster.

‘Chiyaan 62’ Gets a Title, First Look Poster Out

Vikram, the star of cult films such as ‘Saamy’ and ‘I’, has collaborated with SU Arun Kumar for his 62nd film. On April 17, the makers of the biggie announced that the movie is titled ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ and released an intense teaser that introduces fans to its world.

They also shared a new poster, featuring the mass hero in a ‘desi’ new avatar.

It is billed as an action drama complete with punch dialogues and fight scenes. The cast includes SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ star Dushara Vijayan .

What’s Next For Vikram?

Chiyaan Vikram, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He was last seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’, directed by Mani Ratnam. The period drama had an ensemble cast that included Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, and Trisha.

Vikram is currently awaiting the release of ‘Thangalaan’, directed by Pa Ranjith. The historical action drama centres on a villager who rises against the British when they try to seize his plot of gold. It features Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy as the leading ladies. The supporting cast includes Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Arjun Anbudan.

Vikram also has ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’, co-starring Ritu Varma and Simran, in his kitty. Directed by Gautham Menon, the spy-thriller has been postponed numerous time. There is currently no clarity on when it will hit screens.