Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note | Exclusive

'Vettaiyan', Rajinikanth’s new film is expected to set the box office on fire. According to Ramesh Bala, a trade analyst, the film’s day 1 collection will be around Rs 100 crore.

Advertisement
‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Prediction Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film To Open On A Terrific Note | Exclusive

Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ opened in theatres on Thursday (October 10) much to the delight of Thalaivar fans. The biggie has created a fair deal of buzz in the industry as it marks the veteran mass hero’s first collaboration with TJ Gnanavel, the director of Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’. Vettaiyan’s star-studded cast and hard-hitting subject too has worked in its favour. These factors are expected to help the action drama open to a thunderous response at the box office.

‘Vettaiyan’ Set To Create A Storm At The BO

‘Vettaiyan’, Rajinikanth’s new film is expected to set the box office on fire. According to Ramesh Bala, a trade analyst, the film’s day 1 collection will be around Rs 100 crore.

“Looking at the hype and Rajinikanth’s stardom, I expected Vettaiyan to gross Rs 100 crore on the first day,” he told NewsX.

He further stated that Rajinikanth’s stardom will ensure good initials but the performance over the weekend will depend on the word-of-mouth.

“The opening will be solid as it’s a Thalaivar film but the weekend collections and the performance over the long run will depend on the reviews/word-of-mouth. This should be the case outside Tamil Nadu as well,” added Ramesh.

‘Vettaiyan’ is Rajinikanth’s first major release after Jailer (2023), which did well at the box office and proved to be a critical success. It remains to be seen wether Vettaiyan helps ‘Superstar’ score another hit.

All About The Film

‘Vettaiyan’, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is touted to be a cop drama with a strong message. Some time ago, a photo of the legend in Khakee went viral on social media. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, best known for his work on movies like ‘Petta’ and ‘3’. ‘Vettaiyan’ also features Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Rana Daggubati is also part of the cast.. The Tamil biggie is produced by Lyca Productions, the banner behind biggies such as ‘2.0’ and the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ franchise

‘Vettaiyan’ hit screens on October 10.

MUST READ | ‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

 

Filed under

Rajinikanth Vettaiyan Vettaiyan Box Office Prediction Day 1

Also Read

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Live Updates: Late Industrialist’s Dog ‘Goa’ Comes To Pay Homage

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

10 Parsi Stalwarts Who Contributed To India’s Growth Story

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide: UNICEF

One In Eight Girls Experience Sexual Violence Before 18; Affecting Over 370 Million Girls Worldwide:...

Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Announces Retirement

Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal Announces Retirement

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Sydney Sweeney To Star In Adaptation Of ‘The Housemaid’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

Aaron Pierre To Play John Stewart In HBO’s ‘Lanterns’

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Lifestyle

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox