'Vettaiyan', Rajinikanth’s new film is expected to set the box office on fire. According to Ramesh Bala, a trade analyst, the film’s day 1 collection will be around Rs 100 crore.

Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ opened in theatres on Thursday (October 10) much to the delight of Thalaivar fans. The biggie has created a fair deal of buzz in the industry as it marks the veteran mass hero’s first collaboration with TJ Gnanavel, the director of Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’. Vettaiyan’s star-studded cast and hard-hitting subject too has worked in its favour. These factors are expected to help the action drama open to a thunderous response at the box office.

‘Vettaiyan’ Set To Create A Storm At The BO

“Looking at the hype and Rajinikanth’s stardom, I expected Vettaiyan to gross Rs 100 crore on the first day,” he told NewsX.

He further stated that Rajinikanth’s stardom will ensure good initials but the performance over the weekend will depend on the word-of-mouth.

“The opening will be solid as it’s a Thalaivar film but the weekend collections and the performance over the long run will depend on the reviews/word-of-mouth. This should be the case outside Tamil Nadu as well,” added Ramesh.

‘Vettaiyan’ is Rajinikanth’s first major release after Jailer (2023), which did well at the box office and proved to be a critical success. It remains to be seen wether Vettaiyan helps ‘Superstar’ score another hit.

All About The Film

‘Vettaiyan’, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is touted to be a cop drama with a strong message. Some time ago, a photo of the legend in Khakee went viral on social media. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, best known for his work on movies like ‘Petta’ and ‘3’. ‘Vettaiyan’ also features Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Rana Daggubati is also part of the cast.. The Tamil biggie is produced by Lyca Productions, the banner behind biggies such as ‘2.0’ and the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ franchise

‘Vettaiyan’ hit screens on October 10.