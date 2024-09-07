‘Manasilaayo’: First Single From Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ To Release On September 9

Rajinikanth will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited ‘Vettaiyan’, one of the biggest films of the year, and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. Now, the team has confirmed that its first single will be released on September 9. ‘Vettaiyan’ is actioner, directed by TJ Gnanavel.

‘Vettaiyan’ First Single Gets Release Date

The first single from ‘Vettaiyan’ now has a release date. The song will be dropped online on September 9. Riaz, Rajinikanth’s manager and longtime associate, shared the news on X today (September 7) with a new poster. The poster features Superstar in an intense avatar.

read the post.

Keep your Speakers 🔊 ready! Our Chettan is on the way with a perfect blend of MALTA 🤩 #MANASILAAYO the 1st single 🥁 from VETTAIYAN 🕶️ is dropping on 9th SEPT. 🗓️#Vettaiyan 🕶️ Releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!@rajinikanth @SrBachchan @tjgnan… pic.twitter.com/4CPJ4tkeGR — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) September 7, 2024

Titled ‘Manasilaayo’, the song is composed by Anirudh.

About ‘Vettaiyan’

‘Vettaiyan’, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is touted to be a cop drama with a strong message. Some time ago, a photo of the legend in Khakee went viral on social media. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, best known for his work on movies like ‘Petta’ and ‘Jawan’. Vettaiyan also features Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Rana Daggubati is also part of the cast.. The Tamil biggie is produced by Lyca Productions, the banner behind biggies such as ‘2.0’ and the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ franchise Vettaiyan is set to open in theatres on October 10.

Rajinikanth, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The ‘Kabali’ actor will soon be teaming up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind hits such as ‘Vikram’ and ‘Kaithi’, for the actioner ‘Coolie’. The flick reportedly features him as a don and centres on gold smuggling.