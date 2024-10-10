‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 56: Shraddha Kapoor-Led Film’s Run Is Almost Over

‘Stree 2’, hit screens on August 15, has exceeded all expectations at the box office and proved to be a bonafide blockbuster. The film also received favorable reviews with critics giving a thumbs up to the sincere performances and engaging storyline . The fabulous word-of-mouth helped ‘Stree 2’ enjoy a long run at the ticket window and overshadow its competition.

Stree 2’s Run Is Nearly Over

‘Stree 2’, starring Shraddha Kapoor, is still raking in the moolah even though it has been in theatres for nearly two months. According to Sacnilk, the horror-comedy earned Rs 0.45 crore on its 56h day (October 9). This figure is a bit lower than the Rs 0.5 crore it earned on Tuesday (October 8). The total nett collection stands at nearly Rs 596 crore.

‘Stree 2’ benefitted from the lacklustre response to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and the John Abraham and Sharvar-led actioner ‘Vedaa’. The positive word-of-mouth also worked in its favour. Stree 2’s run is likely to formally end once Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ open in theatres on October 11.

What’s The Film About?

‘Stree 2’ is set in Chanderi and centers around Sarkata, a headless demon who abducts “modern” women to punish them. The cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, with guest appearances from Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah, and Varun Dhawan. Directed by Amar Kaushik, this sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree is part of Bollywood’s horror-comedy franchise, which also includes Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya and Sharvari’s Munjya.

This marks Shraddha Kapoor’s first outing since the romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, released in 2023, which was directed by Luv Ranjan and marked her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor. The film performed well at the box office and received positive reviews. For Rajkummar Rao, this is his first release following the sports drama ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’, which proved to be a critical disappointment and flopped at the ticket window.