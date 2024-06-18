Vijay Mallya's Son to Marry Long-Time Girlfriend Jasmine in Lavish Wedding

Sidhartha Mallya, son of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Jasmine. The couple’s wedding preparations are in full swing, with Mallya sharing the joyous news on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself and Jasmine embracing in a flower-framed setting, captioned, “Wedding week has commenced…#wedding #ily.”

Sidhartha proposed to Jasmine in a memorable Halloween-themed engagement last year. He shared images of the proposal on social media, where he was dressed as a Halloween pumpkin and Jasmine as a witch. One of the photos captured the moment Sidhartha knelt down to propose, while another showed the couple beaming at the camera, with Jasmine proudly displaying her engagement ring.

Sidhartha Mallya, a former model and actor, is also a passionate advocate for mental health awareness. He has authored two books on the subject, While one traces and chronicles his own mental health journey and is titled, “If I’m Honest: A Memoir of My Mental Health Journey,” his second book “Sad-Glad” is a children’s book designed to help young readers navigate their emotions and is described as “companion for a dull day”

Mallya first gained public attention as the director of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He later appeared as a judge on the reality show “The Hunt for The Kingfisher Calendar Girl 2013.” His father, Vijay Mallya, is the former chairman of UB Group, an Indian conglomerate known for its alcoholic beverages.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Sidhartha was raised in London and the UAE. He received his education at Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London before attending the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Following his graduation, he pursued a career in modeling and acting, appearing in films and television shows, including the sex comedy “Brahman Naman.” He also hosted an online video show and worked as a marketing manager for Guinness.

