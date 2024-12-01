Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue; X Goes Into Frenzy

One user, Samarth, took to X, alleging that Gold Passes, originally priced at ₹13,500, were being sold for as low as ₹2,000 outside the venue.

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue; X Goes Into Frenzy

Mumbai experienced a spectacular evening on Saturday as global pop sensation Dua Lipa headlined the Zomato Feeding India Concert at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. The Grammy-winning artist captivated the audience with a powerful performance, including a viral mashup of her hit song Levitating with Shah Rukh Khan’s classic Woh Ladki Jo from the Bollywood movie Baadshah. This innovative blend, crafted by DJ Ruchir, left fans in awe and cemented the event as a memorable moment in the city’s music calendar.

While the concert delivered on the entertainment front, social media buzz revealed a contrasting story about ticket pricing and resale issues that overshadowed the evening’s highlights.

Ticket Resale Drama Unfolds Outside the Dua Lipa’s Concert Venue

Amidst the hype, social media platforms lit up with claims of significant price drops in ticket resale. One user, Samarth, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his experience, alleging that Gold Passes, originally priced at ₹13,500, were being sold for as low as ₹2,000 outside the venue.

“Dua Lipa resale market was so bad, people were selling Gold passes at 2K outside the venue, which had MRP of 13.5K. And yes, the Gold zone wasn’t as packed as it should have been. Dua / Zomato will try to hide those empty passages in pictures somehow,” Samarth wrote.

In the same post, he also advised against purchasing tickets for the upcoming Maroon 5 concert in Mumbai on December 3. “If you don’t have a Maroon 5 ticket yet, just don’t buy now. Go outside the venue on the show day and purchase from there at literally 50-60% discount. Resellers will do anything to get rid of those tickets and end up selling you at insanely cheap prices,” he added.

Dua Lipa’s Concertgoers Share Experiences of Drastically Reduced Prices

Samarth’s post sparked a flurry of reactions, with several users echoing similar stories. One user commented, “Bought tickets at 18K, sold at 6K! Just Zomato things!” Another added, “This is truth, bro. One of my friends got a ticket at 1500, which was worth 6500 (silver). Many people were selling tickets outside.”

A third user pointed out the similarity with other events, saying, “This also happens during Sunburn. People just wanna get rid of the tickets, just for some money.”

The revelations raised questions about the ticket pricing strategy and the oversaturation of high-priced passes in the market.

Feeding India Initiative

Despite the ticketing controversy, the concert aimed to serve a noble cause. Organised by Zomato in collaboration with its non-profit initiative Feeding India, the event sought to raise funds and awareness for combating hunger across underprivileged areas in the country.

Dua Lipa’s association with the event added global appeal to the cause, and her Bollywood-inspired performance symbolised a cultural bridge that resonated with the local audience.

