Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio’s Epic Return

The highly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series has officially dropped its first trailer, sending waves of excitement among Marvel fans. The trailer showcases the much-awaited return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock (Daredevil), picking up where his beloved portrayal in the Netflix series left off. Scheduled to release on March 4, the series brings back several fan-favorite characters and introduces some chilling new threats.

Vincent D’Onofrio reprises his role as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, alongside Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, the Punisher. The dynamic between these returning characters promises to be central to the new storyline, which features a new alliance between Daredevil and Kingpin to confront a dangerous and creative new villain: the serial killer Muse.

Muse, who sports a haunting white mask with bleeding eyes, makes a menacing first appearance in the trailer. Created by Charles Soule and Ron Garney, Muse was introduced in 2016’s Daredevil #11. His eerie and artistic approach to crime makes him a formidable new adversary for the Hell’s Kitchen protector.

As the trailer unfolds, viewers get a glimpse of intense and bone-crunching action. Daredevil, in his familiar suit, is seen battling the criminal underworld in a bloody and brutal fight that is sure to excite longtime fans of the series.

The trailer also offers a sneak peek at the return of Wilson Bethel as Bullseye. Bethel, who first portrayed Bullseye in Daredevil Season 3 on Netflix, is back as the deadly assassin. The character, once introduced in a tragic and captivating arc in the Netflix series, will now continue his journey in Born Again, further exploring his troubled past.

As Marvel gears up for the release of Daredevil: Born Again, fans are eager to see how these characters, old and new, will clash in a gritty battle for control of Hell’s Kitchen. With the trailer showcasing both returning heroes and villains, this new chapter promises to bring the same dark and thrilling energy that made the original Netflix series a fan-favorite.

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again is poised to be a must-watch for superhero lovers, offering a mix of nostalgia and fresh, intriguing content. Fans can expect to see all their favorite characters in action when the series debuts in early March 2025.

