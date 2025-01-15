Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Carrie Underwood's decision to perform "America the Beautiful" at Donald Trump's inauguration has sparked intense debate. (Read more below)

Carrie Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance Sparks Heated Debate – Who’s Supporting And Who’s Criticizing?

Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform “America the Beautiful” at Donald Trump’s inauguration has ignited a heated debate among liberals, with the panel of The View offering starkly divided opinions on the matter. The country music star announced she would be part of the historic event, which has sparked both support and criticism from public figures.

On Tuesday’s episode of The View, co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who is known for her frequent criticisms of Trump, stood by Underwood’s right to perform. “I stand behind her,” Goldberg asserted, explaining that everyone has the right to make their own choices, even if she personally was not interested in watching the event. Goldberg’s comment came as a defense against harsh criticism from fellow co-host Joy Behar, who took issue with the decision.

Behar did not hold back in her condemnation of Underwood’s performance choice, particularly after the singer’s public statement: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.” Behar, in response, argued, “How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion?” Behar’s comment centered around her view that Underwood’s decision was inconsistent with her professed love for the country, considering the controversial figure of Trump.

The discussion came just one day after Underwood made her announcement, stating she was honored to participate in the inauguration, marking a significant moment in her career. However, Behar stood firm in her disapproval, acknowledging Underwood’s free speech but emphasizing that she personally would not have accepted the invitation. “I would not be the person to say don’t do it because I believe in free speech,” Behar said. “I personally would not do it. No one’s asked me, but that’s another story.”

Goldberg, however, provided a different perspective, defending Underwood’s decision as a personal choice. She also made a comparison to the actions of Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who faced their own controversies after meeting with Trump despite years of public criticism. Goldberg argued that both Underwood and the MSNBC hosts had the right to make decisions that they saw fit, regardless of public opinion.

The contrast in opinions between Goldberg and Behar highlights the division on The View over Carrie Underwood’s involvement in the inauguration. While some see her participation as a unifying act, others view it as a compromise of her values. As the debate continues, Underwood’s performance remains a point of contention in a politically charged climate.

ALSO READ: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His Bipolar Disorder, ‘I’m A Mental Patient’

Filed under

Carrie Underwood Donald Trump inauguration Whoopi Goldberg

Advertisement

Also Read

Hamas To Free Hostages In Stages as Israel Agrees To Release Palestinian Prisoners

Hamas To Free Hostages In Stages as Israel Agrees To Release Palestinian Prisoners

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio’s Epic Return

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent...

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

LA Mayor Karen Bass Criticized For Attending Cocktail Party Amid Pacific Palisades Wildfire Crisis

LA Mayor Karen Bass Criticized For Attending Cocktail Party Amid Pacific Palisades Wildfire Crisis

WhatsApp’s 2025 Update Lets You Turn Selfies Into Stickers – Here’s How!

WhatsApp’s 2025 Update Lets You Turn Selfies Into Stickers – Here’s How!

Entertainment

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent D’Onofrio’s Epic Return

Watch | Marvel Releases First Trailer For Daredevil: Born Again, Featuring Charlie Cox And Vincent

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Drake Withdraws Legal Action Against Streaming Platforms Over “Not Like Us” Streams

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Find The Surprises and Snubs

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Find The Surprises and Snubs

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox