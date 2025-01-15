Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform “America the Beautiful” at Donald Trump’s inauguration has ignited a heated debate among liberals, with the panel of The View offering starkly divided opinions on the matter. The country music star announced she would be part of the historic event, which has sparked both support and criticism from public figures.

On Tuesday’s episode of The View, co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who is known for her frequent criticisms of Trump, stood by Underwood’s right to perform. “I stand behind her,” Goldberg asserted, explaining that everyone has the right to make their own choices, even if she personally was not interested in watching the event. Goldberg’s comment came as a defense against harsh criticism from fellow co-host Joy Behar, who took issue with the decision.

Behar did not hold back in her condemnation of Underwood’s performance choice, particularly after the singer’s public statement: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.” Behar, in response, argued, “How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion?” Behar’s comment centered around her view that Underwood’s decision was inconsistent with her professed love for the country, considering the controversial figure of Trump.

The discussion came just one day after Underwood made her announcement, stating she was honored to participate in the inauguration, marking a significant moment in her career. However, Behar stood firm in her disapproval, acknowledging Underwood’s free speech but emphasizing that she personally would not have accepted the invitation. “I would not be the person to say don’t do it because I believe in free speech,” Behar said. “I personally would not do it. No one’s asked me, but that’s another story.”

Goldberg, however, provided a different perspective, defending Underwood’s decision as a personal choice. She also made a comparison to the actions of Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who faced their own controversies after meeting with Trump despite years of public criticism. Goldberg argued that both Underwood and the MSNBC hosts had the right to make decisions that they saw fit, regardless of public opinion.

The contrast in opinions between Goldberg and Behar highlights the division on The View over Carrie Underwood’s involvement in the inauguration. While some see her participation as a unifying act, others view it as a compromise of her values. As the debate continues, Underwood’s performance remains a point of contention in a politically charged climate.

ALSO READ: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His Bipolar Disorder, ‘I’m A Mental Patient’