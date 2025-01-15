Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His Bipolar Disorder, ‘I’m A Mental Patient’

In the teaser of the podcast that Rhea posted on her Instagram, Honey Singh talks about how deep his struggle has been with his mental health: 'Bad case of Bipolar disorder.'

Recently, in a conversation with Rhea Chakraborty podcast Chapter 2, rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh shared his battle with bipolar disorder, calling himself a “mental patient” and discussing his six-year struggle with the condition. It is set to air on 17th January, 2025.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is a fan favourite rapper, with people calling him the ‘Buetooth King’. He has given massive hits like Brown Rang, Angrezi Beat, and Dope Shope. Rhea shared a teaser on her podcast, which gave a genuine peek into the ‘hard’ life of the rapper.

Here’s what’s in the teaser

Rhea shared the teaser with the caption, “It’s okay to not be okay.”. I love, You love, We all love @yoyohoneysingh. Resonated with every word you said. Salute to your fight.

In the teaser that Rhea posted on her Instagram, Honey Singh talks about how deep his struggle has been with his mental health: “Main itne in-depth gaya hua itna kharab case hoon bi-polar disorder ka. Ek mental patient hoon main aaj bhi” (I’ve gone so deep; I’m such a bad case of bipolar disorder. I’m still a mental patient today)

The battle with bipolar disorder was not a passing phase for Honey; rather, it was a year long journey. He revealed that he believed he was dead for three years, which is a terrifying example of how the illness impacted his sense of reality. Thanking Honey for “surviving” and stressing the value of mental health awareness, Rhea Chakraborty showed empathy for his struggles. She has also spoken out a lot about the mental health problems, even using her own platform.

Honey laughed and tried to lighten up the mood by saying, “Akbar the Great is meeting Alexander the Great. Two fighters are meeting,” he said, making Rhea smile, and they high-fived each other.

Further in the conversation, Rhea spoke about the emotional effect Honey’s Netflix documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous had on him, talking about his personal life and professional career with all its highs and lows and struggles and success.

Given Honey Singh’s immense popularity and his reputation as a legendary figure, many people can relate to his story. Following his disappearance from the spotlight in the early 2010s, fans had been curious about where he was for so many years. He later revealed that he had been dealing with severe mental health problems.

Yo Yo Honey singh’s return

The documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, which debuted on Netflix in December 2024, offered a unique and personal look into the man behind the fame. Honey’s quick rise to fame, disappearance, and eventual reappearance in the music industry have all been documented in the documentary. It also mentions in passing his own difficulties in relation to his journey toward mental health. The film, which was directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, depicted every facet of Honey Singh’s life, including his battles with personal issues and fame.

Besides his musical career, Honey Singh has recently undertaken a new journey as he is going to perform in his Millionaire India Tour across 10 cities. The tour is scheduled to begin on February 22, 2025, in Mumbai and will conclude in Kolkata on April 5, 2025.

