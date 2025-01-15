Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His Bipolar Disorder, ‘I’m A Mental Patient’

In the teaser of the podcast that Rhea posted on her Instagram, Honey Singh talks about how deep his struggle has been with his mental health: 'Bad case of Bipolar disorder.'

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Opens Up About His Bipolar Disorder, ‘I’m A Mental Patient’

Recently, in a conversation with Rhea Chakraborty podcast Chapter 2, rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh shared his battle with bipolar disorder, calling himself a “mental patient” and discussing his six-year struggle with the condition. It is set to air on 17th January, 2025.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is a fan favourite rapper, with people calling him the ‘Buetooth King’. He has given massive hits like Brown Rang, Angrezi Beat, and Dope Shope. Rhea shared a teaser on her podcast, which gave a genuine peek into the ‘hard’ life of the rapper.

Here’s what’s in the teaser

Rhea shared the teaser with the caption, “It’s okay to not be okay.”. I love, You love, We all love @yoyohoneysingh. Resonated with every word you said. Salute to your fight.

In the teaser that Rhea posted on her Instagram, Honey Singh talks about how deep his struggle has been with his mental health: “Main itne in-depth gaya hua itna kharab case hoon bi-polar disorder ka. Ek mental patient hoon main aaj  bhi” (I’ve gone so deep; I’m such a bad case of bipolar disorder. I’m still a mental patient today)

The battle with bipolar disorder was not a passing phase for Honey; rather, it was a year long journey. He revealed that he believed he was dead for three years, which is a terrifying example of how the illness impacted his sense of reality. Thanking Honey for “surviving” and stressing the value of mental health awareness, Rhea Chakraborty showed empathy for his struggles. She has also spoken out a lot about the mental health problems, even using her own platform.

Honey laughed and tried to lighten up the mood by saying, “Akbar the Great is meeting Alexander the Great. Two fighters are meeting,” he said, making Rhea smile, and they high-fived each other.

Further in the conversation, Rhea spoke about the emotional effect Honey’s Netflix documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous had on him, talking about his personal life and professional career with all its highs and lows and struggles and success.

Given Honey Singh’s immense popularity and his reputation as a legendary figure, many people can relate to his story. Following his disappearance from the spotlight in the early 2010s, fans had been curious about where he was for so many years. He later revealed that he had been dealing with severe mental health problems.

Yo Yo Honey singh’s return

The documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, which debuted on Netflix in December 2024, offered a unique and personal look into the man behind the fame. Honey’s quick rise to fame, disappearance, and eventual reappearance in the music industry have all been documented in the documentary. It also mentions in passing his own difficulties in relation to his journey toward mental health. The film, which was directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, depicted every facet of Honey Singh’s life, including his battles with personal issues and fame.

Besides his musical career, Honey Singh has recently undertaken a new journey as he is going to perform in his Millionaire India Tour across 10 cities. The tour is scheduled to begin on February 22, 2025, in Mumbai and will conclude in Kolkata on April 5, 2025.

ALSO READ: Fashion Designer Masaba Names Her Babygirl ‘Matara’, Here’s What This Unique Name Means

Filed under

bipolar disorder mental health rhea chakraborty yo yo honey singh

Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Elections 2025: Aam Janata Party’s Transgender Candidate Files Kalkaji Nomination

Delhi Elections 2025: Aam Janata Party’s Transgender Candidate Files Kalkaji Nomination

LA Mayor Karen Bass’s Attendance At A Cocktail Party In Ghana During Wildfires Sparks Debate

LA Mayor Karen Bass’s Attendance At A Cocktail Party In Ghana During Wildfires Sparks Debate

Understanding Fatty Liver’s Impact On The Skin: 5 Key Signs To Watch For

Understanding Fatty Liver’s Impact On The Skin: 5 Key Signs To Watch For

Honor Magic 7 Pro: The Quintessential Flagship Smartphone

Honor Magic 7 Pro: The Quintessential Flagship Smartphone

‘Privilege Of My Life’: Joe Biden Pens Emotional Letter For Americans

‘Privilege Of My Life’: Joe Biden Pens Emotional Letter For Americans

Entertainment

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Varun Dhawan And Sunny Deol Honor Real-Life Heroes While Prepping For ‘Border 2’

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

Linda Nolan, Renowned Irish Pop Icon, Dies At 65

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Find The Surprises and Snubs

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards Nominations: Find The Surprises and Snubs

2025 BAFTA Film Awards: Check Out The Full List Of Key Nominees

2025 BAFTA Film Awards: Check Out The Full List Of Key Nominees

Bonnie Blue Says She Broke World Record For Having Sex With Most Men In 12 Hours: Gynaecologists Question The Veracity Of Adult Film Star’s Claim

Bonnie Blue Says She Broke World Record For Having Sex With Most Men In 12

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox