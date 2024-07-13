Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's Heartwarming Gesture to Amitabh Bachchan at Ambani Wedding Goes Viral

The wedding, attended by numerous celebrities, saw SRK engaging with South Indian superstar Rajinikanth and his wife with folded hands, further showcasing his humility and respect for his colleagues. These moments, captured in numerous videos, quickly went viral, adding to the excitement and buzz surrounding the event.

A particular highlight of the evening was Shah Rukh Khan’s lively dance with Nita and Mukesh Ambani during Anant’s baraat. His energetic performance, along with a memorable dance with Salman Khan on the popular track “Bhangra Paale,” thrilled fans and attendees alike, creating unforgettable memories.

Arriving at the wedding with his wife, Gauri Khan, SRK looked every bit the style icon. He donned an olive green Indo-Western outfit, paired with aviators and a stylish neckpiece, while his hair, tied back in a ponytail, added a modern touch to his traditional look. Gauri Khan complemented him beautifully, and the couple’s arrival was met with much admiration and applause.

Many people had attended the splendid event and these include well known guests. Besides the Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, international celebrities are Kim Kardashian, John Cena, Nick Jonas, and, Priyanka Chopra. The wedding was an absolutely amazing event mainly due to the attendance of such personalities.

MUST READ: Shah Rukh Khan Steps Out As Royalty, Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina And Salman Khan Add Dazzle To Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding