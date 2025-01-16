‘We are still trying to process the events’: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s First Statement After The Atttack On Husband Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to express her emotions and appeal for privacy following the shocking attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to express her emotions and appeal for privacy following the shocking attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan. The actor was hospitalized after being stabbed at his Bandra residence during the early hours of Thursday.

In an emotional statement, Kareena wrote:

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from relentless speculation and coverage.

While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family.

I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.”

The incident, which left Saif Ali Khan with injuries to his spine and neck, has drawn widespread attention. He underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and is currently in the ICU under medical supervision.

Kareena’s heartfelt message reflects the emotional toll the incident has taken on the family, while also highlighting the challenges of dealing with intense public scrutiny. Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with prayers and messages of support for the couple during this trying time.

As Saif Ali Khan recovers, Kareena’s request for privacy serves as a reminder to balance public curiosity with compassion and respect for personal boundaries.

