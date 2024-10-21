What I’m experiencing…’, Says Salman Khan At Bigg Boss Amid Bishnoi’s Death Threats

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, host Salman Khan addressed the contestants with visible frustration, revealing that he is grappling with significant personal challenges while also managing their petty conflicts. His comments come in the wake of heightened security measures due to threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has claimed responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, a close associate of Khan.

Salman Khan’s Emotional Outburst

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode aired on Saturday, Khan candidly shared his feelings with the audience. “Yaar, kasam khuda ki (I swear), what all I am going through in my life, and I have to handle this,” he exclaimed. The gravity of his situation was palpable, as he expressed disappointment about having to engage in the show’s typical drama at such a tumultuous time.

Reflecting on his commitment to the show, Khan stated, “Aaj ki meri yeh feeling hai ki mujhe yahan aana hi nahi chahiye tha. But yeh ek commitment hai, isliye main yahan pe aaya hoon (Today, I feel like I shouldn’t have come here, but it’s a commitment, so I came).”

Context of Recent Events

Khan’s emotional state is compounded by the recent murder of his friend Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12. This tragic event has undoubtedly taken a toll on the actor, making his role as a host even more challenging.

While the atmosphere in the house is often lighthearted, actor Chaahat Pandey tried to inject some humor during the episode by jokingly proposing to Khan. “Sir, will you marry me?” she asked, listing the qualities she desires in a partner and praising fellow contestant Karanveer Mehra. Khan, maintaining his characteristic charm, replied, “The qualities you mentioned, I don’t possess any of them. Plus, I wouldn’t get along with your mother at all.”

Security Measures on Set

Given the serious threats against him, Salman Khan’s safety has become a priority. Reports indicate that over 60 security personnel were present during the filming of the episode on October 18. Stringent security protocols have been implemented, including strict Aadhaar card verification for anyone wishing to enter the set.

Salman Khan‘s recent remarks on Bigg Boss 18 reflect the heavy burden he is carrying amid personal losses and safety concerns. As he continues to juggle his commitments to the show while facing these challenges, viewers and fans alike express their support for the actor during this difficult time.

