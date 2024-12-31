The family also mentioned MacInnes’ fondness for the Star Wars community, expressing that he held a special place in his heart for fans and enjoyed connecting with them at conventions and events.

Canadian actor Angus MacInnes, known for his roles in Star Wars: A New Hope and Rogue One, has passed away at the age of 77.

MacInnes died peacefully on December 23, surrounded by his family, as confirmed in a heartfelt statement shared by his family on social media.

“With heavy hearts, we announce that Angus MacInnes—beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and actor—passed away on December 23, 2024,” the family wrote on Facebook. “He left us peacefully, surrounded by love and family.

Angus’ career spanned decades, with iconic performances in films like Star Wars: A New Hope (as Gold Leader, Jon ‘Dutch’ Vander), Witness, Judge Dredd, Captain Phillips, and many more. His work touched countless lives, and he cherished being a part of stories that continue to inspire audiences globally.”

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars?

The statement highlighted that MacInnes was not only an accomplished actor but also a kind and generous person who brought humor and warmth into the lives of those around him. “He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and fans worldwide. His family extends their gratitude for the love and support from all his admirers.”

MacInnes famously portrayed Jon “Dutch” Vander, also known as Gold Leader, in the original Star Wars film and reprised the role in the prequel Rogue One. His other notable works include roles in Eyes Wide Shut, The Black Dahlia, Formula 51, and Rhythm & Blues.

The family also mentioned MacInnes’ fondness for the Star Wars community, expressing that he held a special place in his heart for fans and enjoyed connecting with them at conventions and events.

